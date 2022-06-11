VENICE — The City Council will discuss the proposed land-development regulations again next week, considering more revisions and new input.
Tuesday’s agenda shows that every section of the document has been modified since the Council’s last meeting, based on comments made then, analysis by City Attorney Kelly Fernandez and further staff review.
And the Council held a public comment workshop this week at which more than 20 people spoke, so that input will be factored in as well.
As will presentations by Stephen Suau, of Progressive Water Resources, and Jennifer Languell, of the Florida Green Building Coalition, which are scheduled for earlier in the meeting.
Last but not least, there have been further discussions with the state’s Certified Local Government coordinator regarding the proposed merger of the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards.
If the Council wants to keep the boards separate, then it needs to ensure their responsibilities don’t overlap, as they do now, according to a June 3 memo from Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark. Otherwise, it won’t qualify for CLG status, which is desirable because it would enhance historic preservation efforts.
As a result, staff is recommending going forward with the merger.
Whether all of this causes a delay in the adoption of the LDR, as Mayor Ron Feinsod and numerous members of the public have urged, remains to be seen.
After Tuesday, the Council only has two more regular meetings before its summer break.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Hear a presentation from Public Works Director Charlie Mopps regarding speeding and pedestrian concerns on Barcelona Avenue.
• Hear a presentation from Fernandez on the city’s public comment requirements.
• Hear a presentation from Charles D. Hines, program director of Florida Gulf Coast Trail.
• Consider directing staff to review the hours of and speed limits in several city parks and suggest revisions.
• Consider a resolution establishing protocols for the execution of documents.
• Consider a resolution relating to remote meeting attendance by City Council members.
• Consider a resolution relating to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund Loan Program and adopting the City of Venice Clean Water Facilities Plan 2022.
• Vote on an ordinance amending provisions of the Police Officers’ Pension Trust Fund.
• Vote on an ordinance amending code provisions regarding solid waste and recycling collection.
• Consider approving Venice Heritage Inc.’s Hibiscus Mural Fundraising Project.
• Consider approving an agreement with Sarasota County for the installation of an electric-vehicle charging station at the water treatment plant as part of ChargeUP! Sarasota County.
• Consider approving an agreement with U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg regarding procedures when the Venice Police Department is training or operating in support.
• Consider approving a new special event: Holiday Countdown Vendor and Craft Fair at Maxine Barritt Park Saturday, Nov. 19.
• Consider appointing Megan Novack and reappointing Robert Young to the Code Enforcement Board.
• Accept a check from the Sertoma Club of Venice for $4,115.85 toward the cost of the Fourth of July fireworks .
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, in Council Chamber at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the meetings header, where the meeting can be viewed online.
