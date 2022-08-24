VENICE — On the advice of the city attorney, the City Council will seek hire outside legal counsel regarding the effort to repeal the recently adopted land-development regulations.
“We are in a very sticky situation,” said Vice Mayor Nick Pachota.
Venice Unites is the group looking to undo the recent adoption of the LDR. A city charter provision allows it to gather signatures to force a revote by the Council or, if the Council doesn’t vote to repeal, a referendum.
The group held its first signature-gathering event on Saturday.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez laid out some of the options Council could take during Tuesday’s meeting.
“The more you think about it, the more complicated it gets,” Fernandez said about the process.
One consequence is that the LDR would be suspended if Venice Unites gathers enough signatures — 10% of the city’s roughly 22,000 registered voters — to move the repeal effort forward.
A majority of the Council members were concerned about the entire 600-page LDR being at risk over the issues Venice Unites has with just some of the provisions.
Mayor Ron Feinsod, who opposed the adoption of the LDR, there are only a few issues but they’re critical.
Council accepted the document knowing the “public was pretty unhappy,” he said, and Venice Unites “took the bull by the horn” to represent them.
Feinsod said this week that he isn’t seeking a re-election because he feels he accomplished what he set out to do as mayor. When his term is over in November, he plans to support Venice Unites if the repeal effort is still going on, he said.
His colleagues agreed to seek legal counsel to prepare for what could happen.
“We would be irresponsible,” Council Member Helen Moore said if the Council didn’t bring in legal counsel.
Moore mentioned the “unintended consequences” of the entire document being suspended and said she wants to “defend the city” by finding out what legal options there are.
Some of those consequences would include suspending new environmental and building standards.
“But to throw out the entire document or put it on hold for potentially another year ... it basically draws the city to a halt and that makes no sense to me,” Council Member Jim Boldt said.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she saw the frustration in resident’s faces when they spoke before the adoption of the LDR.
She’s in favor of open discussions because there are “good things that are in the LDRs.”
“Because it’s a living breathing document, so I don’t mind having citizen input,” Fiedler said.
While most of the Council members agreed to hire counsel, they also supported the referendum process, if it comes to that.
Pachota said he wouldn’t mind seeing disputed issues on a referendum, but a vote on the whole LDR would be concerning.
“Have to protect all of this good work that has been done,” Council Member Rachel Frank said, noting the years it took to put the rules together.
City staff said it had already reached out to Venice Unites in hopes of discussions, an effort Council members supported.
“We’re encouraged that the city is willing to discuss the concerns of their constituents,” Venice Unites spokesperson Jan Vertefeuille said via email. “We look forward to those discussions, while continuing to move forward with collecting signatures from voters concerned about protecting historic Venice.”
City staff will also be creating fact sheets on the most commonly debated issues, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
Earlier, in audience participation, resident Curt Whittaker urged the Council to “let the process play out,” citing the “deep concern” many residents had in regards to the LDR.
“To please everybody in this process is just impossible,” Pachota said.
