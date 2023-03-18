Charging stations

These two electric vehicle charging stations at the water treatment plant on Warfield Avenue are available to the public for free. The City Council may reconsider whether taxpayers should continue to provide the service.

VENICE — The days of a free “fill-up” at a city-owned or -operated electric vehicle charging stations could be coming to an end.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to have staff compile an inventory of the stations, including the cost to install and operate them, the fee for using them and where the money goes.


