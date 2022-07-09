VENICE — The proposed land-development regulations are up for final reading and adoption by the City Council Tuesday.
The document represents the first complete rewrite of the city’s land-development code since the current one was adopted in the 1970s.
It has had some revisions since then but never a full reworking even though several new comprehensive plans have been adopted in the interim.
The Council voted 5-1 two weeks ago to send the LDR to final reading, with Mayor Ron Feinsod dissenting.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Vote on an ordinance amending parks rules and regulations.
• Vote on a budget amendment.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance amending the comprehensive plan future land-use map to change the future land-use designation of a number of properties to conform to the plan and the LDR.
• Consider a conditional-use petition to increase the height for four buildings in the proposed Vistera at Venice project to 54.7 feet.
• Consider a resolution reducing the surcharge for the collection of recyclables from 14% to 2%.
• Consider approving a contract for the purchase of land for the relocation of Fire Station 2.
• Consider the city’s 2023 state legislative priorities.
• Consider approving a utility reimbursement agreement with Meritage Homes of Florida Inc.
• Consider authorizing staff to prepare and submit a Certified Local Government application.
• Consider approving an agreement with Flock Group Inc. for license plate reader services and technology equipment.
• Consider approving an agreement between the Venice Police Department and the Sarasota County Public Hospital District for tactical first-in teams.
• Authorize the termination of the tolling agreement with Neal Communities.
• Set the dates for the public hearings on the millage and budget Fiscal Year 2022-23 for 5:01 p.m. Sept. 12, and Sept. 26, and set the preliminary operating millage rate at 4.3600 mills and the debt service millage rate at 0.4694 mills.
• Consider appointing Lissa MacDonald to the Planning Commission.
• Present a five-year service award to Police Officer Joshua Brooks.
The City Council holds its last meeting prior to its summer break at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
The next Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
