It’s decision time for the Venice City Council regarding taking over emergency medical services from the county.
The Council has encouraged Fire Chief Shawn Carvey to investigate the switch for months without formally committing to it. On Tuesday, he wants a decision.
Specifically, he’s asking the Council to give the county notice that it’s terminating their interlocal agreement for EMS services effective Oct. 1, 2020.
“It is also recommended that the City and County staff negotiate a phase-in memo of understanding agreement prior to complete take over that may ease the transition with staffing for both Departments,” Carvey wrote in an April 17 memo to City Manager Ed Lavallee.
According to a consultant, the city could cover the cost of the service, generate a surplus to cover fire services and reduce response times if it took over ambulance services, even with the cost of adding personnel and equipment.
All Venice fire fighters are also emergency medical technicians who can provide basic life support services. More than 40 percent of the time a county ambulance is dispatched, a fire truck goes along as backup.
But to provide ambulance service the department would need paramedics, who can provide advanced life support; ambulances; equipment; and supplies.
The city would have up-front costs to create the service but would generate revenue from levying an assessment like the county currently does of 0.66 mill and receiving payment for services rendered. It’s not allowed to charge for sending EMTs out to render aid.
There are several scenarios for the switch.
The consultant had recommended leasing vehicles and more-expensive pieces of equipment, and Carvey had talked about getting some of his fire fighters qualified as paramedics or hiring people who are qualified, depending on the agreed-upon transition period.
His memo raises the possibility that the county might consider selling or leasing the three ambulances stationed in Venice to the city and that its personnel might be hired.
There’s no agreement to that effect, though, or regarding a phased-in transition, including the change-over from the county EMS tax to a city one.
Carvey’s memo quotes a statement from the county’s master plan saying that its EMS Fund won’t be financially viable after the present fiscal year without either an increase in the tax rate or a reduction in services.
The consultant’s study projects a $5.2 million total city surplus after five years if Venice collects the same millage rate as the county.
