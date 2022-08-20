VENICE — Venice Unites, the group seeking to undo the adoption of the new land-development regulations, holds its first signature-gathering event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
On Tuesday, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez will recommend the City Council vote to explore its options to “take appropriate legal action to terminate this citizen referendum (if warranted) or the automatic suspension provision,” according to an Aug. 15 memo.
Venice Unites has invoked a city charter provision allowing voters to gather signatures requiring a revote by the Council on an ordinance or, if the Council doesn’t vote to repeal, a referendum.
City Clerk Kelly Michaels certified the group’s compliance with the initial charter provisions Aug. 12 and provided petition forms. The group has six months to gather the signatures of 10% of the registered voters in the city. Doing so would suspend the LDR pending the final outcome of the process.
Fernandez’s memo outlines the process and advises the Council of three primary potential courses of action:
• Do nothing until Venice Unites presents a final petition with sufficient signatures.
• Direct the charter officers — Fernandez, City Manager Ed Lavallee and City Clerk Kelly Michaels — to prepare for the possibility the LDR will be suspended, but take no other action.
• Authorize her and Lavallee to retain outside legal counsel “to further review the permissible scope of a citizen referendum” and take appropriate action.
She acknowledges charter limitations on the use of the repeal process don’t apply here but says “there may still be a legal basis for a court to find that such a citizen referendum is prohibited.”
An attempt to undo the annexation of the Henry Ranch property, developed as the Venetian Golf & River Club, about 20 years ago was defeated in court.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider a conditional-use petition for gated access to the Magnolia Bay North and Magnolia Bay South neighborhoods.
• Consider a conditional-use petition for additional building height of 4.76 feet in the Commercial, General (CG) Zoning District, associated with the development of a hotel at 3480 East Laurel Road.
• Consider a zoning map amendment petition to change the zoning designation for the property at Knights Trail Road and Gene Green Road from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to Venice Commercial, General and Commercial, Intensive.
• Consider a zoning map amendment petition for The GCCF Planned Unit Development at Laurel Road and Border Road between Jacaranda Boulevard and I-75 by adding 24.1 acres of open space from the neighboring Milano PUD and an amendment removing 24.1 acres from the Milano PUD.
• Consider an ordinance amending the Future Land Use Map to change the designation of properties at 1080 Knights Trail Road and 3485 Technology Drive from Industrial to Institutional Professional; and a zoning map amendment petition to change the zoning designation for the properties from Venice Planned Industrial Development to Office, Professional and Institutional.
• Consider an ordinance modifying wholesale sanitary wastewater monthly charges.
• Consider a resolution revising the land development schedule of fees and charges to be consistent with the LDR.
• Hear Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update and consider changes to the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
• Discuss requesting Fernandez to amend the language of the Council meeting attendance resolution to allow Council members to attend meetings by Zoom when necessary without restriction.
• Consider a partner agreement with Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County Inc.
• Discuss the 2023 state legislative priorities.
• Discuss a proposed charter officer evaluation form.
• Discuss the process for selecting the recipients of the Mayor’s Pillar of the Community Award.
• Hear a staff update on the northeast Venice park.
• Consider making appointments to the new Historic and Architectural Preservation Board; dissolving the Architectural Review Board and Historic Preservation Board; and appointing a council liaison to the HAPB.
• Hear City Clerk Kelly Michaels’ six-month legislative referral tracking report.
• Consider approving an interlocal agreement with the Laurel Road Community Development District for the design and engineering of the widening of Laurel Road.
• Consider approving the Community Development Block Grant Program Amended Interlocal Agreement between the city and Sarasota County.
• Consider approving the fifth amendment to the lease between the city and Venice Area Beautification Inc.
• Consider accepting a utility easement for the eastern portion of Curry Lane.
• Consider approving a parking license agreement with Fisherman’s Wharf of Venice Development Company LLC and Fisherman’s Wharf Marine Condominium Association Inc. for public parking beneath the north side of the Hatchett KMI Bridge.
• Consider appointing Katharine Eiferle to the Public Art Advisory Board and Kelley O’Leary to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Present a proclamation condemning attacks based on religious beliefs, race or ethnicity to Rabbi Ben Shull and community members.
• Swear in Police Officer Andy Wentworth on his promotion to sergeant.
• Swear in Sgt. Mat Sauchinitz on his promotion to lieutenant.
• Present a 20-Year Service Award to Police Sgt. Eugene Frangioni.
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is available at VeniceGov.com by clicking on the “Meetings” button.
