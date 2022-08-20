VENICE — Venice Unites, the group seeking to undo the adoption of the new land-development regulations, holds its first signature-gathering event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.

On Tuesday, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez will recommend the City Council vote to explore its options to “take appropriate legal action to terminate this citizen referendum (if warranted) or the automatic suspension provision,” according to an Aug. 15 memo.


