VENICE — Six months into the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, the city’s finances are almost entirely in the black.
Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly report to the City Council Tuesday will show that revenues generally are over the 50% mark halfway through the year, with expenditures largely expected to be below projections.
The 50% standard doesn’t apply to property tax collections because the vast majority of the money for the year comes in during the first quarter, when there’s a discount for paying them.
Senne builds the budget on 95% of that projected revenue amount; 96% has been collected.
The airport, utilities, solid waste and stormwater funds are all between 51% and 54% of budgeted revenue, while utilities services taxes and charges for services are a little under 50%.
Some funds, however, are doing very well.
License and permit revenue is at 73% of the amount budgeted for the year and building permit fees are at 83%.
But that number seems small compared to collections for miscellaneous revenue, which are at 129% of budget, partly due to the revenue-sharing payment from Venice Pier Group exceeding the budget by nearly $250,000.
VPG operates Sharky’s at the Pier and Fins at Sharky’s under a lease with the city.
The amount of construction that put building permit fees over projections has had an even bigger impact on the city’s impact fee collections.
According to Senne’s report, fire, police, general government and solid waste impact fees collection on new construction are already over the amount budgeted for the entire fiscal year.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider a preliminary plat amendment for Vistera of Venice for modifications to lot dimensions; lot types; the amenity Center; Stormwater Ponds; and a sidewalk extension.
• Consider approving transportation grant agreements with the Florida Department of Transportation to design and construct the rejuvenation of runway 5-23 and replace windsocks at Venice Municipal Airport; to design and construct the rejuvenation of taxiways A,B,C, and E South; and to design the rehabilitation of runway 13-31 and relocate windsocks.
• Consider a legislative referral to direct staff to research methodologies to improve safety and security in public parks.
• Discuss sustainability as it relates to the land-development regulations.
• Vote on an ordinance placing 640 W. Venice Ave. on the Local Register of Historical Resources.
• Consider a resolution accepting utilities and improvements with a one-year developers maintenance bond and bill of sale for Venice Woodlands Phase 2A.
• Consider approving a memorandum of understanding with the sheriff of Pinellas County for access to Florida’s Facial Recognition Network.
• Consider appointing Kristin Hoffschmidt to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• Proclaim May 1-7, 2022 as “Professional Municipal Clerks Week.”
• Proclaim May 21-27, 2022, as “National Safe Boating Week.”
• Proclaim April 24-30, 2022, as “National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.”
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
