Almost every day, Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said, people ask him why the city doesn’t just pass a law to limit growth or to require that a developer widen the roads that will serve a new community.
Sometimes, he said, the person asking the question gets it after he explains how Florida law limits the Council’s power to take such steps and will acknowledge having been ignorant or even misinformed.
But there are people who can’t accept that the law in Florida doesn’t necessarily follow common sense or that it’s different from what they knew up north, he said.
He recommended that the city prepare fact sheets to address those and other common questions that never seem to go away.
Council Member Bob Daniels said that part of the problem currently is that it’s an election year.
“Outside agitators are twisting things right now because three seats are coming open this year,” he said.
He, Mayor John Holic and Council Member Jeanette Gates are all in the final year of their third three-year term and can’t run for re-election.
Fact sheets were a big help in the passage of the road and public safety facility bonds in 2016, Daniels said.
Council Member Helen Moore recommended that the education campaign use several formats. One could be more detailed, for people who have some knowledge about development decisions, while another could be in the Frequently Asked Questions style.
Some people in the city are angry about growth, she said, and others are trying to pour gasoline on those fires. The Council needs to douse them with water, she said.
Council members Jeanette Gates and Chuck Newsom were skeptical of the effort.
“I think we could go on fact sheet overload,” Gates said.
She agreed that people are angry, but said they’re interested in talking, not listening because their minds are made up one way or the other about growth, with very little gray in between.
They don’t see that they themselves are part of the problem, she said.
Newsom said that some people believe it’s possible to stop growth and their ears are closed to anything else.
He said Holic had recently responded to a part-time resident of Milano, a relatively new development, who wrote to complain about growth. The person also owns a second dwelling he rents out, Newsom said.
Where fact sheets might help, he said, would be in explaining how the determination is made that a new road or school is needed.
City Manager Ed Lavallee told the Council that staff is already working on some fact sheets on topics discussed during strategic planning, including red tide, development, the downtown beautification project, funding the Venice Fire Department and the prospect of the city taking over emergency medical services from the county.
“The more we communicate the facts, the more people will understand them …” Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.