VENICE — Taking a new approach for wastewater processes to better protect the environment, Sarasota County has started to convert its water reclamation facilities into Advanced Wastewater Treatment (AWT) facilities.
These new plants will do a better job of removing nitrogen and phosphorus from the water.
“We are trying to protect our communities for generations in the future,” said Mike Mylett, the Sarasota County Public Utilities director.
In the coming years, all three of the county’s water reclamation facilities will be converted into AWT facilities, which will reduce certain nutrients from the reclaimed water that is used for irrigation.
On Tuesday, the county broke ground on converting its Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) and looks to do the same on the Venice Gardens WRF soon.
The Venice Gardens WRF, located at 375 Venice East Boulevard in Venice, is currently permitted to treat 3 million gallons of wastewater per day, which the county plans to expand to 5 million once converted to an AWT.
For both the Bee Ridge and Venice Gardens WRFs, a Membrane Bioreactors process will focus on reducing the nitrogen and phosphorus from the wastewater.
“Removing the nutrients prevents them from getting in the waters” said David Sell, the county’s water and wastewater operations manager, while mentioning it would protect the environment.
Mylett said the bays and estuaries in the area are sensitive to nitrogen and phosphorus so reducing those nutrients would be benefit those natural water systems.
He mentioned that local water experts have talked about how certain nutrients encourage algae growth.
“Anything that we can do from our end to reduce those nutrients is a benefit to the community as a whole,” Mylett said.
Reclaimed wastewater goes through a biological process, which uses bacteria and different kinds of animals to eat all of the microbes to clean the water up, Mylett explained.
Then it is followed by a membrane filtration system.
“The advantage of the membrane process is you can do this on a lot smaller footprint,” Mylett said.
Out of other options for processes, the county decided to go with Membrane Bioreactors because of the footprint and it will also allow for future expansion possibilities.
While the Bee Ridge conversion broke ground this week, the county is still in the beginning stages of converting the Venice Gardens facility.
The rough target for completion of the Venice Gardens facility into AWT is 2026, which is one year behind the projected completion of the Bee Ridge WRF.
Despite AWT not being a newer revelation in wastewater, Mylett said the county is moving toward it faster than others.
Once the Bee Ridge facility is completed, it will be the largest state of the art membrane process in Florida, he said.
“This will be cutting edge in the state of Florida,” Mylett said.
