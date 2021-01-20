SARASOTA — The 1 cent sales surtax that funded numerous local capital improvements doesn’t expire for nearly four years.
But you can expect to see a renewal of it on the November 2022 ballot, and the public education campaign for it has begun.
“The state calls it the infrastructure surtax,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said at Friday’s Convocation of Governments. “It really maybe ought to be called a community investment tool, because that’s really what it is.”
The surtax, first approved by voters in 1989, failed its first renewal due to a lack of communication to the public about what the money was spent on, Lewis said.
Another renewal effort was quickly, and successfully, mounted, but the lesson was learned, he said.
The kickoff for the next renewal — Phase IV — was last May and was followed by pitches to enlist the support of the business community.
The public education program includes the signs erected at the site of each project informing viewers that it’s “your penny at work,” part of the theme of “Common Cents.”
The surtax applies to the first $5,000 in value of a taxable item. The School District gets 25% of the extra cent, with the county and municipalities sharing the other 75% based on population.
The 1 cent sale surtax isn’t their biggest source of revenue, Lewis said, but “I happen to think this is the most important source of revenue here locally, at least at the county and city level, because it is the only one our citizens have prioritized and voted for over and over again.
“They give it to us. Without their prioritizing of it, it would not exist.”
The surtax was estimated pre-pandemic to bring in $1.2 billion during its 15-year duration, he said. He said county staff are working on an estimate of revenue if it’s renewed for another 15 years.
More than half of the revenue from the current phase will go to transportation needs, but a significant amount has been or will be spent on water and sewer projects, parks and libraries and other improvements.
County surtax revenue funded the replacement of the Venice Public Library, the remodeling of the Elsie Quirk Public Library in Englewood and the construction of the Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port, according to the website set up for public information, SarasotaCountySurtax.net.
In Venice, the money has been used on the rehab of the Venice Fishing Pier and to purchase police and fire department vehicles, while in North Port it went into a combined fire station/police substation.
Other business
The annual Convocation, hosted by the School District, gives it and the county and cities a forum in which to address education-related issues. The local boards also use it as an opportunity to offer a sort of “state of the government” update.
• Assistant Superintendent and Chief Operations Officer Jody Dumas said the School District has received funding for hurricane improvements at North Port High School and Gulf Gate and Taylor Ranch elementary schools.
Taylor Ranch will be upgraded so it can be added to the county’s list of shelters, while the other two schools will get enhanced wind protection, he said.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of June, the first month of hurricane season.
• Lewis said the county has made the creation of a regional fire training academy a priority. A 32-acre site in mid-county is under consideration.
• Representing Venice, City Manager Ed Lavallee asked the School District if it would consider a separate forum, or perhaps printed materials explaining how it has coped with the pandemic. Other entities might learn ways to modify their processes to be more efficient without lowering their level of service, he said.
He said the city would be willing to work with the district to create an internship program for students who might be interested in a career in local government. He fields inquiries along those lines following the Student Government Day program the city puts on, he said.
