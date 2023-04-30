featured topical County ban on plastic bags for yard waste starts May 1 Change eliminates need to open bags to dump waste for processing By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Apr 30, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Beginning May 1, Sarasota County will no longer accept yard waste in plastic bags. FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As of May 1, Sarasota County will join the cities of Venice and North Port and Charlotte County in banning the use of plastic bags to put yard waste out for collection.The reason is money, but somewhat indirectly.Yard waste has to be removed from plastic bags at the Central County Landfill before it can be processed into mulch, Solid Waste Department Director Brian Usher told the County Commission last July. It’s a labor-intensive process, said Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who pushed for the change.“It’s very difficult to find the workers to be out there all day taking this stuff, mostly manually, out of plastic bags,” he told his colleagues.And there’s a lot of it, Usher said. In Fiscal Year 2021, he said, the equivalent of more than 6.4 million 39 gallon heavy-duty plastic garbage bags had to be opened.The estimated cost for FY2022 was more than $300,000, he said, and the county’s contractor was proposing an $8-per-ton increase in the cost of processing yard waste in plastic bags.The obvious question, he told the commissioners, was what the impact of a ban on plastic bags would be.Not much, according to an online survey, Usher said.It showed that 88% of the county’s single-family customers don’t use plastic bags for yard waste now and 90% supported a ban on them.Only 8% of customers in multi-family communities use plastic bags, he said.Given the option of paying extra to continue using plastic bags, only 13% said they’d be willing, he said.No vote was taken that day because Usher’s presentation was part of a package on amending the county’s waste-collection ordinance that included a switch to the automated collection of solid waste.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sarasota County Yard Waste Plastic Bags Trending Now Large air-conditioned pickleball complex set for Venice Three Venice golf courses bought by investment group Water main break: Low water pressure for Sarasota County customers Nobody hurt in Nokomis mobile home fire Police: Educator arrested for lewd conduct with student Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
