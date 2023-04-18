Yard Waste

Beginning May 1, Sarasota County will no longer accept yard waste in plastic bags.

 FILE PHOTO

VENICE — As of May 1, Sarasota County will join the cities of Venice and North Port and Charlotte County in banning the use of plastic bags to put yard waste out for collection.

The reason is money, but somewhat indirectly.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments