VENICE — To fans, there’s no more deserving person to name the new Challenger Baseball field after than Rich Carroll, father of the organization that for decades has championed baseball for those who live with physical and mental challenges.
Earlier this month, Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines put a ball in play by leading a unanimous vote to formally begin the naming process.
“If you haven’t been out there, Challenger Baseball Field is almost done. It’s incredible,” Hines said. “It’s a special place, and we’re a big part of this using our Park Impact Fees to help it.”
He noted the team effort between the WCIND and The Boys & Girls Club to help the property be built and have parking, water and sewer hookup.
“It’s an incredible partnership,” Hines said, then gave a plug for his No. 1 contender.
“The guy who has been running Challenger Baseball forever, and who has been the heart and soul behind this organization … this dream to have these fields built … is Rich Carroll,” Hines said. “Many people in that organization would like to see this named the Rich Carroll Field or Carroll Fields. I’d like to start this process.”
He noted other names can be submitted but said he doubted any others will be put into contention because of Carroll’s efforts.
“Sorry, I guess I’m showing where my vote is. But we need to authorize Parks and Recreation (Department) to begin this process,” Hines said.
The motion passed on July 7.
Founder, director and head coach, Carroll was one of two coaches to win the “My Coach, My Hero” award last year. The national award recognizes coaches who foster winning on and off the field.
The award was presented by Little League Baseball, the Positive Coaching Alliance and Lance Sandwich Crackers.
