If you’ve got an idea for a neighborhood project, Sarasota County may have some money for you.
Under the Neighborhood Initiative Grant Program, awards of up to $10,000 are available as a matching grant to fund community projects.
The community’s match can be in the form of cash, in-kind donations, professional labor or volunteer hours.
The County Commission handed out nearly $100,000 to 14 neighborhoods throughout the county last year.
The proposed project must fall into one — or more — of several categories, according to county program materials:
• Character — creation or enhancement of assets that are a source of neighborhood pride and identity.
• Leadership — training neighborhood leaders or teams, and developing skills, for neighborhood governance or action.
• Safety — equipping the neighborhood with knowledge or tools to prevent, prepare for, confront or respond to incidences of crime, danger or disaster.
• Environment — protecting water and energy resources and native plants and animals.
• Health — increasing access to nutritious diets, physical or mental fitness opportunities, or health education.
The most common projects have been environmental, in particular implementing Florida-Friendly landscaping, program coordinator Miranda Lansdale said in a press statement.
Groups thinking about submitting a grant application must attend an informational seminar no later than April 30. Seminars will be offered this month and in March and April.
The next step is to notify county Neighborhood Services of the intent to apply by 5 p.m. July 1. The deadline to submit a completed application is 5 p.m. Sept. 2.
Applications are reviewed by county staff and then evaluated and scored by the Neighborhood Initiative Grant Advisory Committee.
Submission to the County Commission for approval is tentatively set for Nov. 6.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.