SARASOTA — Despite Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran’s absence Tuesday, his fellow commissioners forged ahead with a presentation from county staff on transportation-related issues.
Drawing particular interest from commissioners, several of whom decried Moran’s absence for what they termed a “hot-button issue,” was the regional transportation management center housed in the Manatee County Public Safety Building.
Established in 2006, the center is a partnership between Sarasota and Manatee counties, and the cities of Sarasota and Bradenton. Its functions are to monitor real-time traffic flows, respond to localized incidents or congestion, and notify the partners of issues and their resolution.
What drew the attention of commissioners was information from Larry Mau, the assistant county engineer, that of the center’s $1 million 2019 operating budget, the Florida Department of Transportation paid $429,000. Of the remaining $571,000, Sarasota County contributed almost 47 percent, or $266,000, Mau said.
However, he added, the county only received 10 percent of the benefit from the center.
“For me, it just can’t continue,” Commissioner Alan Maio, who is also the chairman of the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, said.
Pointing out that he could pull up Google Maps on his iPhone, Commissioner Christian Ziegler said, “I’m not sold on the benefit of this. I just see an extra layer of bureaucracy.”
Moran has been particularly frustrated about the purpose of the center.
In the past, he has described visiting the center, seeing its employees sitting in front of computer screens, yet unable to answer his questions about what they were doing or the purpose of their work.
By consensus, commissioners agreed that they wanted further information from staff about the center and what the county was paying for, preferably with Moran present.
Commission Chairman Charles Hines, who also said he didn’t see a public benefit to the center, had a further suggestion.
Looking at Maio, Hines said, “I don’t know why this conversation isn’t occurring at the MPO with our partners in the regional traffic management system.”
Maio concurred with that idea, noting that both counties and representatives of all the cities in both counties would be present for the discussion.
It is not known when that discussion will take place.
Commissioners will delve into another aspect of the transportation system when they conduct a discussion tomorrow with a technical expert regarding Sarasota County Area Transit.
Wednesday’s meeting will take place in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota beginning at 9 a.m.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meeting, and the agenda is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at (941) 861-5000.
