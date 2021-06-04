VENICE —Sarasota County's seasonal limits on fertilizers with nitrogen and phosphorous went into effect June 1.
Use of a fertilizer containing either element is banned until Oct. 1 as part of the county's effort to reduce the amount of nutrients that can make its way into local waterways and potentially feed a red tide or algal bloom.
The city of Venice has adopted the county ordinance and also recommends that fertilizer use be limited the remainder of the year.
On a fertilizer package, the first or "N" number is nitrogen; the second or "P" number is phosphorus; and the third or "K" number is potassium, or potash.
Potassium use is not limited under the county ordinance.
During the state's rainy season, nitrogen and phosphorous can easily be washed off a lawn into nearby waterways or a stormwater system that drains into one, providing nutrients for algae.
"Reducing the amount of nutrients collected by stormwater runoff helps protect natural habitats in area waterways, that receive runoff from our stormwater system," County Air and Water Quality Supervisor John Morgan said in a news release. "We are a growing community, and it will take a community effort to reduce nutrient pollution and continue having healthy waterways, beaches and more."
The county ordinance has been in place since 2007.
The county offers this advice for yard care during the summer:
• Apply iron to keep lawns green during the summer.
• Use compost to enrich the soil.
• Buy plants adapted to Florida's hot and humid climate.
• Mow higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.
• Sweep grass clippings back into the yard, or recycle them in a compost pile. Do not allow grass clippings to be washed into storm drains.
• Adhere to watering restrictions. An emergency order due to expire Wednesday currently prohibits the use of potable water to irrigate in the county but it doesn't apply in the city, which has a separate water system.
The regular county watering schedule is even-numbered addresses water only on Tuesday and odd-numbered addresses water only on Thursdays, with no watering between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
