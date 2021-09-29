SARASOTA COUNTY – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH) is one of only eight agencies in the country to receive a grant to enhance its capacity to address cognitive health and dementia for residents and caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association and the National Association of County and City Health Officials named the county as a grantee for the Healthy Brain Initiative (HBI) Road Map Strategists program.
“We are honored to be selected as part of this inaugural group,” said DOH Health Officer Chuck Henry in a news release. “With more than 37% of our population 65 years of age or older, Sarasota County is uniquely positioned to advance public health work among our older adults.”
DOH's HBI Road Map Strategist will conduct a public health needs assessment, train local health officials and key community partners and lead implementation of public health action on dementia, consistent with the "State and Local Public Health Partnerships to Address Dementia: The 2018-2023 Road Map."
DOH-Nassau County also received a grant.
"It is exciting and encouraging to see two Florida county health departments further their commitment to community by becoming Healthy Brain Initiative strategists in this inaugural cohort program,” said Angela McAuley, of the Alzheimer’s Association. “And we look forward to them paving the way for more awareness, education, care and support for both those living with the disease and their caregivers."
The other grant recipients are in California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Washington.
About 37% of Sarasota County residents are 65 and older, with an average life expectancy of 81.4 years. Probable Alzheimer’s cases affect 13.9% of this age group, which means that about 21,680 residents in Sarasota County are likely directly affected by Alzheimer’s, the news release states.
In 2019, Alzheimer’s disease was the fourth-leading cause of death in the county; it was the sixth-leading cause statewide.
