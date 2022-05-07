VENICE — The City Council will consider an agreement with the county Tuesday that will hasten the widening of Laurel Road.
It’s part of a number of proposals the county made last month to address transportation in the Venice area, including improving the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection.
The proposed “locally funded agreement” calls for the county to provide up to $1 million in mobility fees for the final design and permitting of the widening of Laurel Road to four lanes.
The design must be completed within 24 months of the payment of the money to the city, with construction to begin within seven years of October 2020, when the county agreed to pay $400,000 toward the preliminary design.
Construction is estimated to cost $8.4 million, according to a memo to the Council from Assistant City Manager James Clinch.
It advises that the county projects to have sufficient mobility fee funds to cover the expense if $700,000 in park impact fees for a planned linear park are included, as anticipated.
The county is proposing to move forward on improving the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection without federal funds, which eliminates the need for a preliminary design and engineering study.
The $5.6 million cost would be covered by mobility impact fees.
Another $500,000 in fees will be made available to address some “low-hanging fruit” on the city’s capital improvement schedule, the memo states, and $1.5 million allocated to the design of Lorraine Road from Knights Trail Road to State Road 681.
The road would provide secondary access to the county landfill from the north, it states, and relieve traffic on Knights Trail and Laurel roads.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Hear a presentation from Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark and Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder on the draft land-development regulations and proposed zoning map.
• Vote on a comprehensive plan amendment to allow a maximum building height of 55 feet for the GCCF planned unit development.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed charter amendments that will go to referendum in November.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance changing the city’s method of calculating building permit fees and imposing another fee reduction to remain in compliance with state law.
• Vote on an ordinance placing the structure at 640 W. Venice Ave. on the Local Register of Historical Resources.
• Hear first reading of a $3,922,796 budget amendment that includes the money the county is proposing to contribute toward the final design of Laurel Road.
• Consider accepting Federal Aviation Administration grant offers of $882,068 to design and construct the rejuvenation of runway 5-23 and replace windsocks and of $441,000 to design and construct the rejuvenation of taxiways A,B,C and E South at the Venice Municipal Airport.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
