VENICE — The Central Venice Coalition has a plan for improving the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection, and so does Sarasota County.
One of them includes a roundabout.
Dick Longo, of the CVC steering committee, presented its recommendations to a standing-room-only audience in the community room at the Venice Police Department Thursday evening.
It’s a three-pronged approach, he said.
The first prong is to reconfigure the intersection to provide two left-turn lanes and one right-turn lane for all four approaches, which fits in with an option the county already identified as preferred in a 2018 concept report.
It would cost about $2.4 million and have an impact on congestion in the intersection for about 20 years.
“I’ve got to tell you, I don’t care what happens after 20 years,” Longo joked.
The second prong is to add “traffic mitigation measures” on Pinebrook Road from East Venice Avenue north to Laurel Road to convert it from a north-south thoroughfare to a local residential road.
“We feel very strongly that it happens to be a road that goes through a residential and recreational community,” he said. “Period.”
The CVC would like to see the same thing happen to Capri Isle Boulevard and North Auburn Road, Longo said.
Mitigation measures wouldn’t include speed bumps or tables, he said, because of the issue they would pose for emergency vehicles. They might include rumble strips at stop signs, however.
Signals and a change in speed limits might also be considerations.
The road should also get wide sidewalks, the CVC says, and, at the suggestion of attendees at the meeting, crosswalks, though they, too, would require that traffic be slowed.
What it doesn’t need is to be widened, as has been considered for years.
The CVC has decided that preventing going to four lanes “is a hill to die on,” Longo said.
Keeping the road at two lanes would save acquiring land, moving utilities and widening the bridge over Curry Creek, as well as sparing the sports programs at Wellfield Park from any impact, he said, while more lanes would just mean even more traffic.
The final prong, he said, would be for the city to recognize Central Venice as a residential and recreational community.
The group has mocked up signs it would propose to be installed at seven locations along the main roads that define the Central Venice area: Pinebrook Road, Edmondson Road, Auburn Road and East Venice Avenue.
The plan was presented to city staff earlier that day, Longo said, and several suggestions were made.
It’s actually staff’s opinion that the Pinebrook Road/Ridgewood Avenue intersection just to the north is worse, he said.
The CVC sees that area as part of the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue fix. The county thinks a roundabout would be the solution.
In an April 22 letter to Assistant City Manager James Clinch, Assistant County Administrator Mark A. Cunningham lays out the county’s recommended plan.
It proposes to move forward on the concept report recommendation to redo the East Venice Avenue intersection, and to replace the one at Ridgewood Avenue with a roundabout, as it calls for.
When Longo brought that up Thursday, there were groans and protests murmured among the attendees.
Cunningham’s letter says the county’s proposal would cost an estimated $5.6 million, including right of way acquisition and $1.7 million for “design, internal fees and price escalation” since 2018.
The county would take the money from mobility fees, and reimburse the fund with state money, if the Department of Transportation signs on. If not, the letter says, the entire cost will come from mobility fees.
Cunningham’s letter concludes with a request that city staff respond.
Longo said the CVC’s proposal is on the agenda for the May 24 City Council meeting.
