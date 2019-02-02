SARASOTA — Disheartened was how Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio sounded.
At this past Tuesday’s commission meeting, Maio told his fellow commissioners that negotiations with the owners of the Orange Hammock Ranch in North Port have reached a stalemate.
“Our latest offer…was neither rejected or accepted by the seller,” Maio said, adding the two more rounds of appraisals on the property had been conducted.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (commonly known as Swiftmud) has taken the lead in the negotiations, committing $9 million toward the potential purchase. Sarasota County has also committed $9 million, and the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority another $2 million.
The agencies have been pursuing the purchase of the 5,700-acre property for over two years now, hoping to preserve the ranch which would then create an environmental preserve from the Myakka River to the Peace River.
“The District and the owner of Orange Hammock Ranch negotiated in good faith for the District’s purchase of the property,” Susanna Martinez Tarokh, a Swiftmud spokesperson, wrote in an e-mail asking for a comment. “In the end, the District’s offer of $19.5 (million) did not meet the owners’ expectations.”
Reportedly, the sellers were seeking $20 million for the property.
“Whatever help any organization can give us in convincing the owners to sell to us is welcomed,” Maio said, concluding his comments about the status of the negotiations.
The water authority, which is in the planning stages of constructing a third reservoir on the adjoining RV Griffin Reserve owned by Swiftmud, had hoped to use the Orange Hammock property for mitigation activities in connection with its project.
“Not much else to say,” Patrick Lehman, executive director of the authority, wrote in an e-mail in response to Maio’s characterization of the negotiations.
Two years ago, the county and Swiftmud offered $18 million to buy the property, and the owners countered with $22 million. The difference in figures led county staff to seek updated appraisals before resuming negotiations.
While not offering any money toward the purchase, North Port City commissioners did affirm their commitment to the purchase following a joint meeting with the county in 2017.
Located in the northeastern corner of the city and formerly known as the Isles of Athena when North Port annexed it in 2000, the property was identified by the county almost 20 years ago as an environmentally sensitive piece of property. According to a county staff report, the environmental value of the property lies in “…its habitat and hydrological value, wildlife corridor connection, and floodplain protection.”
Since that time, the property has gone through several changes of ownership, but has remained undeveloped, largely due to the environment nature of the land as identified by the county report.
