VENICE — There’s been another raw sewage spill in the Venice area.
According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) website, a notice of pollution was submitted around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday by Sarasota County documenting a 25,000-gallon raw sewage spill on Dancing River Drive in the Stoneybrook at Venice subdivision.
The location is served by the Venice Gardens Wastewater Reclamation Facility, one of three major treatment facilities run by Sarasota County.
The report reads: “Earlier today County staff responded to an eight-inch force main break at 11542 Dancing River Drive directly behind the lift station. Crews were able to isolate the force main and replace the failed section of pipe. Approximately 25,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled onto a grass-covered area with some of the raw sewage making its way into a nearby retention pond. County staff was able to recover approximately 20,000 gallons of sewage from the affected site. Sampling is being conducted. Clean-up and notifications are proceeding according to protocol.”
Consent settlement
Fines and a consent settlement were recently approved between Sarasota County Commission and the FDEP recently after a report by the agency documented 83 spills totaling than 630 million gallons of mostly treated, but also untreated, wastewater since May 2018, including some at the Venice Gardens facility.
While aging infrastructure has been blamed for some of the spills, the most recent spills are in new communities. Stoneybrook at Venice is a relatively newer gated community that opened in 2004.
Second spill at Aria
A raw sewage spill of 448,800 gallons was reported on July 23 next to Jacaranda Boulevard at Border Road in North Venice. In that case, a private contractor working in a new subdivision called Aria broke a 16-inch force main sewage pipeline. Around 171,000 gallons were recovered.
That spill also occurred in the area served by the county-run Venice Gardens Water Reclamation Facility. Under an agreement, the county maintains it and the responsibility for repairs and cleanup ultimately up fall on the county.
On Aug. 22, a second spill of 6,000 gallons of raw sewage was reported in the Aria subdivision. In that case, “staff was attempting to repair a leaking fitting supporting an air relief valve. The valve had broken and spilled approximately 6,000 gallons of sewage onto a construction site before the force main could be shut down.”
Nearly all of the sewage was recovered during cleanup operations, according to a self-reported pollution notice submitted to the FDEP. No surface waters were affected and no sampling was required, according to the notice.
The spills are a subject of discussion for the Venice City Council, which is looking into strengthening its loss control efforts to reduce liability to the city and hold developers and their contractors liable for damages.
The city of Venice is currently in the middle of a five-year, multi-million-dollar infrastructure project to replace many of its older water and sewer lines.
