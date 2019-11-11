VENICE — One of the last topics the Venice City Council will address under Mayor John Holic’s leadership will be vaping.
It’s on Tuesday’s agenda, the last meeting for Holic, and Council Members Bob Daniels and Jeanette Gates.
Holic said he wanted to have the discussion to give County Commissioner Charles Hines some sense of where the Venice City Council is on the subject.
Hines offered to take point on creating a Sarasota County ordinance that would make vaping illegal for anyone under 21 after Hines attended a North Port City Commission that voted to move forward with its own ordinance.
“It’s better to have more than just one city” asking for this, Holic said.
“It’s probably going to be a countywide ordinance where cities can opt in. It doesn’t make sense to have the rule in one city that allows a (young person) to cross out of the city line to a vaping store next door where it’s legal,” Holic said.
“There isn’t enough known about vaping. It was presented as a safe alternative to smoking, but with all these deaths from vaping nationwide, obviously it’s not. Kids are taking such deep breaths and taking in so much smoke, because they think it’s cool to walk through a cloud of smoke. There just isn’t any conclusive study as to the harm it’s doing to the body. Your lungs are meant for air, they’re not meant for smoke, and this is a former smoker talking,” he said.
“I just wanted the Council to be aware of this effort. I think it’s a really good idea. I would be pushing it if I was still on council,” he said.
It’s been discussed in North Port for months. After the North Port Chapter of Students Working Against Tobacco asked commissioners for age restrictions, they decided it was time to act. The city is now creating an ordinance to be put into effect by January 2020.
Locally, schools are now reporting seeing more and more students with e-cigarettes due to the flavored products that appealing to them.
“It is a statement. And the statement is strong,” said North Port Commissioner Jill Luke, in an interview with ABC 7 WWSB. “We are standing with those who want to protect the well being of our community, of our families, of our students.”
