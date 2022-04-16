Nine months after being launched, Sarasota County Area Transit’s (SCAT) OnDemand service has already carried more than 100,000 passengers.
That level of volume is proof that new transportation options can be cost-efficient, a county news release states.
The service provides rides in four zones — North Port, Siesta Key, Englewood and Venice, and Lido and Longboat Key — and works in conjunction with fixed-route bus service to transport riders throughout the county.
“We’re still learning and exploring, but the program has proved to be effective,” SCAT Director Jane Grogg said in the release.
OnDemand has enabled SCAT to reduce the number of underutilized routes and lower paratransit usage. Grogg and her staff are exploring where OnDemand service might be a solution for other areas of the county, the release states.
Grogg credited the Board of County Commissioners for buying into the service changes and supporting the OnDemand program.
“The board challenged us to be more efficient, find cost savings and offer transportation options that reflect the growing trends such as Uber and Lyft,” she said. “We have accomplished that, but there’s more work to be done.”
In the program, passengers make a reservation and an accessible OnDemand minivan picks them up within 30 minutes for transport to a destination in the same zone. Customers traveling similar routes may share rides.
Curb-to-curb rides are available from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Each ride costs $1.25.
You can book a ride through the OnDemand app; through the SCGov.net/SCAT website; or by calling 941-300-1553.
Riders can pay online through the app or by paying cash to the driver.
For more information, call 311 or visit SCGov.net.
