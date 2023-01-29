Utility rates

This graphic, presented to the County Commission at its Jan. 17 meeting, shows the county’s water and sewer rates are roughly in the middle of pack regionally for a single-family home using 4,000 gallons of water a month. An increase in 2023 could move it toward the higher end of the scale, however, depending on what other water utilities do.

VENICE — In a Sarasota County Commission agenda of more than 50 items Wednesday, including numerous ones related to development proposals, it was a presentation about utilities that took the most time.

Director Mike Mylett spent more than 40 minutes on a State of the Utility report, recapping what his department did in 2022 and what’s on its plate for 2023.


