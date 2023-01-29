This graphic, presented to the County Commission at its Jan. 17 meeting, shows the county’s water and sewer rates are roughly in the middle of pack regionally for a single-family home using 4,000 gallons of water a month. An increase in 2023 could move it toward the higher end of the scale, however, depending on what other water utilities do.
VENICE — In a Sarasota County Commission agenda of more than 50 items Wednesday, including numerous ones related to development proposals, it was a presentation about utilities that took the most time.
Director Mike Mylett spent more than 40 minutes on a State of the Utility report, recapping what his department did in 2022 and what’s on its plate for 2023.
Afterward, Commissioner Nancy Detert joked his presentation was long “but worth the trip.”
The department comprises the potable water, sewer and reclaimed water divisions, Mylett said. Today, its main source of water — two-thirds of it — is the Peace River Water Authority, which is expanding, with plans for further growth.
It’s adding a third reservoir with a 9 million gallon capacity, putting in a larger pipeline along Fruitville Road and installing a second pipeline into the county to provide “resiliency,” he said.
It’s also adding capacity at the Mabry Carlton treatment plant, where new technology will increase the amount of water that can be treated from 12 million gallons a day to 15 mgd.
The county has never run the plant at capacity, Mylett said, but projections are that it will need more water in 2028-30.
With more than 100,000 accounts, the county already has what’s considered a “very large water system,” he said.
An average of 100 gallons of water per person per day is the planning standard but actual usage is about 80 gallons per day, and has been for about five years, he said.
“This is a very good number to be at,” he said.
Work is progressing on the Bee Ridge advanced wastewater treatment plant — at $200 million, the largest capital project in the county’s history — with “astronomical speed,” Mylett said.
“It’s amazing how fast they’re moving out there,” he said, adding that the Venice Gardens facility is in the design phase.
The county has fewer treatment accounts than water accounts, he said, but the number is growing at about the same rate.
It’s adding reclaimed water accounts as well, but mainly from growth because it’s not cost effective to take it into existing neighborhoods, he said.
New developments are required to use it, with the usual model for the county to deliver treated water to a pond and the community being responsible for irrigation.
Detert asked him to raise a red flag when he sees problems related to growth, and suggested he work with the county’s media relations team to educate the public on best conservation practices.
She said he’d find the public would be “more than cooperative.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.