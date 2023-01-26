 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

featured topical

County trying to stay ahead of water curve

Utility is dealing with increasing demand, higher costs

  • 0
Utility rates

This graphic, presented to the County Commission at its Jan. 17 meeting, shows the county's water and sewer rates are roughly in the middle of pack regionally for a single-family home using 4,000 gallons of water a month. An increase in 2023 could move it toward the higher end of the scale, however, depending on what other water utilities do.

VENICE — In a Sarasota County Commission agenda of more than 50 items Wednesday, including numerous ones related to development proposals, it was a presentation about utilities that took the most time.

Director Mike Mylett spent more than 40 minutes on a State of the Utility report, recapping what his department did in 2022 and what's on its plate for 2023.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred