Sarasota — Just a week after raising Sarasota County’s COVID-19 vulnerability level from “high” to “very high,” CovidActNow.org dropped it back to “high” Monday.
The nonprofit has been tracking COVID-19 data nationwide since March 2020.
It assesses vulnerability at the state, metro and county level based on five metrics: daily new cases per 100,000 population; infection rate; test positivity rate; ICU usage; and vaccination rate — the percentage of the population that has received at least one shot.
As of Tuesday, Sarasota County had a new-case rate of 21.2 per 100,000 population, “a very large number of new cases”; an infection rate of 0.95, meaning that each infected person infects only about one other person; a test positivity rate of 6.4%, indicating an adequate level of testing; ICU occupancy of 69%; and 53.5% of its population with at least one vaccine shot.
The county still ranked 14th most vulnerable out of the state’s 67 counties.
But Florida was the third most vulnerable state, behind California and Texas, with 26.4 new cases per 100,000 population; an infection rate of 1.00; a positivity rate of 8.5%; 79% ICU occupancy; and 40.2% vaccinated.
It was one of nine states, plus Puerto Rico, in the “very high vulnerability” red zone.
By the numbers
The state reported 5,280 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with a 6.92% positivity rate and 58 deaths.
The positivity rate has been above 6% for the last four days after dipping below that number for the first time in nearly a month on April 22.
Sarasota County reported 78 new cases, marking the third straight day cases stayed in double digits. But at 7.05% the positivity rate was over 7% for the second day after five days below 6%.
The county reported two deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 44 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with 10 of them in the ICU. It seven-day positivity rate was 2.9%, compared to 3.6% for the previous period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had five COVID-19 patients Tuesday.
Neither hospital reported a death.
Statewide, 3,368 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, 51 of them in the county, according to a state database.
The Sarasota County School District reported nine staff and 84 students isolated Tuesday, with 18 staff and 511 students quarantined.
In the previous 48 hours, 30 people had been told to isolate and 124 to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.