Debris from Hurricane Ian remained piled up at the corner of Jacaranda and Hatchett Creek boulevards recently. Sarasota County plans to lobby FEMA for rule changes that would provide reimbursement for collecting debris from areas not currently eligible for it.
VENICE — Those complaining Hurricane Ian debris hasn’t collected from their community have been heard by the Sarasota County Commission.
That doesn’t necessarily mean anything more will automatically be picked up. Everything the county local municipalities can get reimbursed for under current Federal Emergency Management Agency rules has been collected.
Condos and mobile home parks are excluded.
The County Commission is making an effort to get the rule changed.
“I just feel the policy is flawed,” Commissioner Mark Smith said during a Tuesday meeting. “I just feel we need to do something.”
“Something” will take two tracks.
One, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said, will be to add the issue to the county’s federal legislative priorities for its lobbyist to advocate for.
He said Sarasota County isn’t the only governmental agency complaining about the rule.
“It’s very hard to change any regulatory agency, including ours,” he said
The other track will be some personal lobbying by Commissioner Nancy Detert on an upcoming trip to Washington, D.C.
She said she’ll try to talk to Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and Rep. Vern Buchanan about the issue.
Detert said it took about a month for debris to be collected at her villa.
“So I obviously have no pull whatsoever,” Detert said.
She speculated that FEMA may go by zoning designation, as her villa is zoned single-family residential while the condos have a commercial zoning, and collection of debris from commercial properties isn’t reimbursable.
