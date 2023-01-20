Debris

Debris from Hurricane Ian remained piled up at the corner of Jacaranda and Hatchett Creek boulevards recently. Sarasota County plans to lobby FEMA for rule changes that would provide reimbursement for collecting debris from areas not currently eligible for it.

VENICE — Those complaining Hurricane Ian debris hasn’t collected from their community have been heard by the Sarasota County Commission.

That doesn’t necessarily mean anything more will automatically be picked up. Everything the county local municipalities can get reimbursed for under current Federal Emergency Management Agency rules has been collected.


