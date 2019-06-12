Sarasota County's 2018 Drinking Water Quality Report summary is out. Here's what it says.
Sources: The county gets its water from four sources — buying it from the Peace River/Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority (63 percent); buying it from Manatee County (23 percent); wells at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Water Treatment Facility (9 percent); and wells at University Parkway and the Jacaranda Water Treatment Facility (5 percent).
Treatment: depending on the source, the raw water might undergo aeration; filtration; disinfection; electrodialysis (a form of desalination); reverse osmosis; flocculation or coagulation (methods to remove solids); or a combination of them.
Who did the testing?: The water was tested at the source by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The county monitors water quality continuously.
What does the DEP test for?: Broadly, the tests look for 18 types of contaminants in nine categories, including microbiological (bacteria and viruses); radioactive (from natural sources); inorganic (arsenic, cyanide and fluoride, among others); nitrites and nitrates; and lead and copper.
How pure is the water?: While the summary notes that no water is 100 percent pure, the Environmental Protection Agency determined that the county's water meets all applicable drinking water standards.
It found no violations of "maximum contaminant levels" — MCL. The MCL is so stringent, according to the summary, that a person would have to "drink two liters of water every day at the MCL level for a lifetime to have a one-in-a-million chance of having the described health effect."
Most levels were below the maximum contaminant level goal, which is the level at which there is "no known or expected risk to health," according to the summary.
More information: If you have questions, call 941-861-5000; visit SCGov.net (keywords water services); or email waterquality@scgov.net.
The report itself will be available July 1 at SCGov.net/waterqualityreport.
