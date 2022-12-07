Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility rendering

Sarasota County is in the process of converting its three water reclamation facilities, including the Venice Gardens facility, into Advanced Wastewater Treatment (AWT) facilities. Pictured is a rendering of the Bee Ridge facility once it becomes an AWT.

 RENDERING PROVIDED

SARASOTA — Sarasota County still wants to replace septic tanks with sewer system connections, but it won’t be pushing conversions for a while.

Before its “Septic to Sewer” plan can be implemented, its sewage treatment plants need to be upgraded to advanced wastewater treatment, Utilities Director Mike Mylett said during a water quality webinar Monday.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments