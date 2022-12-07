Sarasota County is in the process of converting its three water reclamation facilities, including the Venice Gardens facility, into Advanced Wastewater Treatment (AWT) facilities. Pictured is a rendering of the Bee Ridge facility once it becomes an AWT.
SARASOTA — Sarasota County still wants to replace septic tanks with sewer system connections, but it won’t be pushing conversions for a while.
Before its “Septic to Sewer” plan can be implemented, its sewage treatment plants need to be upgraded to advanced wastewater treatment, Utilities Director Mike Mylett said during a water quality webinar Monday.
And that won’t happen for several years at least.
Construction of an AWT facility to replace the existing Bee Ridge facility is underway, but won’t be completed until December 2025, said Jill Dallmann, a Utilities project manager. The cost is $280 million.
The Venice Gardens treatment facility is going to be converted to AWT at an estimated cost of $150 million-$200 million, she said, but it’s only in the design phase, with a completion target of December 2026.
And work can’t start on a new Central County AWT facility until the other two are online because the wastewater it processes will need to be diverted to them during construction, she said.
It’s not on the drawing board yet, but the current cost estimate is $250 million-$275 million.
The investment in the conversion to AWT is the county’s largest project ever, County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said.
The county has also committed more than $12 million for storage facilities for treated wastewater, including aquifer recharge wells; aquifer storage and recovery; and deep-injection wells, according to Dallman.
