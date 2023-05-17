Al and Judi Bidwick

Al and Judi Bidwick wear their formal U.S. Coast Guard uniforms that bear many medals and ribbons of achievement. Judi holds the Commander Daniel Maxim Award for Excellence in Education that she won in 2019.

VENICE — If you could sit down with Judi and Al Bidwick and talk to them about their lives — as individuals and as a couple — you would realize just how many lives they have affected, first as school teachers and school principals, then as decorated instructors on boat and water safety.

Al Bidwick

Al Bidwick, a U.S.C.G. Auxiliarist, is set to conduct training aboard the first of two boats harbored at the Marine Max marina, April 21.


Recently celebrating 25 years as members of Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 in Venice, their mission is safety on any body of water — whether by teaching maritime practices or giving boat inspections.

Judi Bidwick

Judi Bidwick, a U.S.C.G. Auxiliarist watchstander, checks in by radio to start monitoring on-the-water boat training at the Venice USCG Auxiliary Station at 1200 Harbor Dr. S. in Venice.
   
