Most people don't raise 80 children in 25 years.
It's exactly what David and Francis Lutz did as foster parents. The couple, who has attended Englewood United Methodist Church for years, began their journey in 1998 after their youngest son enlisted in the Navy.
"I wanted a large family, mostly because I was an only child," Francis said. "I had complications when I had my two boys. We decided not to have any more naturally. But, I always wanted a little girl. We started working with the Safe Children Coalition in Sarasota to adopt a girl. They didn't have one at the time."
The next best thing for the pair was to become foster parents. Part of their commitment was to travel to Naples for training sessions. The other was to give troubled children a safe, nurturing environment.
Then baby steps happened. They were asked to watch a little girl for two weeks while her foster parents went on vacation. Shortly after, a call came requesting they open their home to the girl's sister and brother, who were also in foster care. The couple welcomed the chance to have all three children.
"They were ages 5,7,9 at the time," Francis said. "We eventually adopted all three. The youngest who was 5, and is now 27, he was fine with it. He's an Eagle Scout and works as a forest ranger. Our daughter had a baby boy a month ago.
"Our other daughter passed away in 2013. She suffered from severe epilepsy. She was so happy to be adopted," Francis said.
The older daughter had some challenges. She went into a residential treatment house twice for 18 months of help at 12 years old. While she was there, the couple adopted her two siblings. When she came back the Lutz's adopted her.
While raising their three adopted children, the couple Frances and David continued fostering children ages 2 months to 18. Some had learning or developmental disabilities, others were athletic and energetic. Many suffered from post traumatic stress disorder from family related issues.
Frances stayed home with the children while David owned an electrical business.
"The children would come to us with all of their prized possessions in black plastic bags," she said. "They came to us angry, confused, untrusting and hurt. The kids came from different situations and we knew about most of their backgrounds. Our children understood that the children would eventually leave because they lived in other homes, sometimes with other kids before we adopted them."
The couple learned to manage their foster children's medication. The children were always assigned a counselor to help them cope with some of the traumatic events that happened to them in their short lifetime.
"I had to keep track of all of the paperwork of all meds the children were on," she said. "I had to write out lots of reports for the doctors."
Foster children were blended into the family for about a year or two before being sent to another home, adopted or back to their parents or other family members. All of them were given the "Lutz law" from David who required them to treat and respect each other and be kind.
As foster parents, the couple weren't allowed to alter children's appearance. If they wanted to get a foster child a haircut, the couple had to ask the case manager for permission. If a child's doctor wanted them on medication, a judge had to approve it. The family needed permission from the case manger to travel out of the county with a foster child.
The couple followed the rules, even if it meant a child had to go without a hair cut for a while.
"Sometimes it meant the child looked unkempt," she said. "Those were the rules. We had to follow them."
While caring for children, the couple was honored with a plaque as Sarasota County Foster Parents of the Year and another award by a therapeutic children's group.
Frances and David said having more children at the house was actually easier than only having one.
"The older kids taught the younger children to follow the rules. They had chores, they helped each other," said Francis who jokes about how much spaghetti they ate at family meals around the table.
Although sometime the house was loud and filled with energy, when children left, the couple missed the noise.
"There would be so much activity when we had multiple foster children living with us," she said. "We had kid one girl who was in cheerleading, and boys who were in baseball or football, it was good. It became quite crazy managing it all at times. We loved it."
Over time, the rules changed for foster parents. In 2012, the couple turned in their licenses.
"My husband decided he had enough of the system," she said. "The system was not always pleasant. DCF (Department of Children and Families) was handling situations with foster children differently. When we started, the system was much better. He just had enough. We loved the kids but we didn't love the system. It's broken."
Frances, whose been called an angel in disguise, recommends anyone considering becoming a foster parent find a support system with the foster and adoptive agencies and network with other parents.
David still works and travels statewide doing electrical work. While he decided not to take in anymore foster children, it didn't mean he and Frances won't chase their grandchildren at their house.
"People think we are amazing, I don't think so," David said. "I think we did what was right to help children who didn't have parents around to raise them. After a foster child 'timed out' of the system at 18, it was a blessing to have them come back and thank us for our love and care and to apologize for their bad behavior when they were living with us."
The couple's friend Peter Patrick from Englewood United Methodist Church is amazed by the couple's selflessness.
"No one is more deserving of a quiet restful retirement," Patrick said of the couple. "Their experience with fostering created great challenges and frustrations.
Patrick asked the couple if they had any regrets about fostering dozens of children with so many different needs.
"They said they had not one regret," Patrick said. "The Lutz family hopes their example will be an inspiration to others to consider fostering. They are not just special. They are heroes deserving five stars from God and all his children."
