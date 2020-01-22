TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court agreed with Gov. Ron DeSantis in a legal ruling issued last week in a dispute over restoring voting rights for felons.
The court stated in an advisory opinion requested by the governor that only felons who fully completed their sentences, including financial restitution, can regain voter rights under the ballot measure known as Amendment 4, passed by voters in 2018.
In a letter dated August 9, 2019, DeSantis requested the opinion of the justices.
Here’s how the majority opined: “The Governor requests advice regarding the meaning of certain language that was added to article VI, section 4 of the Florida Constitution by the approval on November 6, 2018, of an initiative petition—commonly referred to as Amendment 4 — that restores the voting rights of certain convicted felons ‘upon completion of all terms of sentence including parole or probation.’ The Governor asks whether the phrase ‘all terms of sentence’ encompasses legal financial obligations — fines, restitution, costs, and fees — ordered by the sentencing court. We answer in the affirmative, concluding that ‘all terms of sentence’ encompasses not just durational periods but also all LFOs (legal financial obligations) imposed in conjunction with an adjudication of guilt.”
The opinion released Thursday has no immediate legal impact, but could influence an ongoing federal court case on the same issue.
Voter rights groups sued the state in federal court (McCoy et al v. DeSantis et al). A trial in that case isn’t yet scheduled.
Business as usual
Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections in Sarasota County, said it will be” business as usual” until all the cases are sorted out and the Secretary of State authorizes any changes.
“We don’t think this is resolved yet,” Turner said.
Felons who want their voting rights restored can fill out a voter registration form at the Supervisor of Elections office stating their rights have been restored. That goes to the Florida Department of State where the application is vetted and researched. Once the vetting is complete, the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections is notified whether to register the voter.
Critical
The Southern Poverty Law Center, representing felons Rosemary McCoy and Sheila Singleton in a federal lawsuit over SB 7066, passed by the Florida Legislature in June 2019 to implement Amendment 4, issued this statement, criticizing the decision.
“The decision is disappointing and cuts the 1.4 million people who voters expressly intended to re-enfranchise almost in half,” said Nancy Abudu, deputy legal director for the Southern Poverty Law Center. “By holding Floridians’ right to vote hostage, the Florida Supreme Court is permitting the unconstitutional modern-day poll tax in SB 7066, and redefining an amendment nearly 65 percent of Florida voters approved of in 2018.
“Floridians like our clients are unable to overcome the financial barrier to voting that SB 7066 presents, potentially for the remainder of their lives. A person’s lifetime participation in our democratic process cannot and should not be conditioned on their wealth. This is the reason a federal judge has already blocked in part the implementation of SB 7066,” Abudu said.
McCoy and Sheila Singleton, both black women from Jacksonville, Florida, are the named plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit, which claims the law violates the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees equal protection under the law and freedom from poll taxes and excessive fines.
McCoy, who was sentenced to and served 24 months of prison time and 18 months of probation, registered to vote and cast a ballot in Jacksonville’s runoff city council election after Amendment 4 was passed, according to the SPLC. Under new law, however, people like McCoy, who owes more than $7,000 in restitution, would not be eligible to cast a ballot. According to SPLC, McCoy cannot afford to repay the debt, as interest continues to accrue, even as her struggle to find employment has become harder due to her criminal conviction.
A path forward
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition issued an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Florida in another related case, Jones v. DeSantis. That federal lawsuit was filed the day after SB 7066 passed into law, by the Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C.
In a web statement, CLC said this: “Florida has the chance to end this emotional rollercoaster ride for so many citizens by joining the growing list of states that automatically restore voting rights to citizens who have served their time.”
The FRRC, in its amicus brief took a more neutral stand, supported SB 7066 because it includes two major alternative avenues to resolving the financial obligations argument.
In a press release, the FRRC stated a judge can modify a citizen’s sentence to modify any financial obligation or remove it entirely from the sentence. Other language mandates the sentence completion be based on the “four corners” of the sentencing document.
“This provision limits what financial obligations a person must pay in order to regain the right to vote,” states the press release. “We’re asking the court to protect those parts of the law allowing sentence modification and ‘four corners’ provisions, which are important pathways for returning citizens to complete their sentence and be eligible to vote.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.