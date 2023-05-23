VENICE — COVID-19 cases in Florida resumed their downward trend in the week beginning May 5 after a small uptick the previous week.
The number of new cases dipped to 6,048, the fewest since the state began issuing its COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report nearly two years ago.
That was over 1,000 fewer cases than were reported for the prior week, which had seen a slight rise in both cases and the positivity rate over the week before that.
The positivity rate went back down to 7.4% for the week beginning May 5, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point. Overall, however, the rate has changed little during the last month, moving in a range from 7.4% to 7.7%.
The number of vaccine doses administered over the past several weeks rebounded from a low of 8,695 for the week beginning April 14. During the week beginning May 5, 9,584 shots were given, with 8,542 of them being additional or booster shots.
The state's overall vaccination rate remained at 72%.
Eighteen of the Florida's 67 counties reported a higher rate of cases per 100,000 population than the state's 26.7 cases.
The rate in Wakulla County was 50.3 cases, while Calhoun, Franklin, Jefferson and Lafayette counties reported no cases.
Both Sarasota County (21.1 cases) and Charlotte County (24 cases) had better numbers than the state did.
Twenty-five counties had a higher positivity rate than the state did, with five of them reporting a rate of 10% or higher.
The highest rate was in Nassau County, at 16.6%.
The rate in Sarasota County (9.1%) was also higher, while the rate in Charlotte County (6.9%) was lower.
Eighteen counties reported administering no vaccine doses for the week. The vaccination rate ranges from a low of 32% of the eligible population (ages 6 months and up) in Holmes County to a high of 99% in Dade County.
Resources
The end of the public health emergency on May 11 has brought some changes in data reporting, collection and reporting. You can still find information at these sources, though changes could be coming to them, too.
• The state's Weekly Situation Report is available at bit.ly/423QK0K. Though the data are reported week by week, the report is actually published only every two weeks.
• Visit Covid.CDC.gov to access the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker. It's still reporting hospital admissions, deaths and emergency department visits.
• Jason Salemi, an associate professor of Epidemiology at the University of South Florida, has been tracking state and national COVID statistics at Covid19Florida.mystrikingly.com since the early stages of the pandemic.
