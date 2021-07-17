VENICE — The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida more than doubled in the weeks from June 11 to July 2.
They nearly doubled again this week, rising for the fourth straight week.
According to the July 16 Weekly Situation Report, there were 45,603 cases in the prior seven days, compared to 23,562 in the previous seven.
There were 8,225 cases reported Friday, the most since Feb. 11.
The number of cases in Sarasota County more than doubled, rising from 230 to 504.
The state positivity rate for the week was 11.5%, compared to 7.8% last week, with a seven-day average of 11.06% — the first time since Jan. 26 that it’s been that high. The average has risen every day since June 14.
The report shows a rate of 8.6% for Sarasota County.
For the week, the state reported 207.5 cases per 100,000 population, up from 107.8 cases last week and 72.7 cases the week before.
In the July 9 report 24 counties had rates higher than 100 cases per 100,000 population, and four had rates of more than 200 cases per 100,000 population.
In the current report only seven counties have a rate below 100 cases per 100,000, and Sarasota County — 114.2 cases — isn’t one of them.
Sixteen counties are in the 200-case range, with five in the 300s, three in the 400s and one — Baker County — at 505.8 cases per 100,000 population.
More people were diagnosed with COVID-19 — 146 — in Baker County this week than were vaccinated — 143.
The positivity rate there was 30.4%; 29% of the eligible population there has been vaccinated.
The state vaccination rate ticked up to 59% this week, though the number of shots administered declined for the fifth consecutive week. The vaccination rate in Sarasota County is 68%.
Deaths rose this week as well, after declining last week. The state report says there were 59 deaths but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows the state reported 224, including 71 on July 13 alone.
Local numbers
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 26 COVID-19 patients Friday, with six of them in the ICU, the most since early June.
It had a seven-day positivity rate of 7.7%, the highest in months. The rate for the previous period was 5.4%.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had two COVID-19 patients Friday.
Neither hospital reported a death.
