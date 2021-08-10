The federal government has made COVID-19 testing — and the three vaccines — free for anyone 12 and older.
However, a pandemic-related hospital stay can cost patients tens of thousands in medical bills.
“I’ve been billed $1,322 for chest X-ray scans for chest pain, and $1,851 for an MRIs with dye and without dye on my head for severe headaches,” Michael Collier said. “I have dozens of other $300 and $500 bills for individual doctors that saw me while being admitted. Each day I was in the hospital, I was billed a different charge and amount.”
Collier, an Englewood resident, said he’s still suffering after contracting COVID-19 in April. He was not able to get vaccinated before he contracted the virus, and now he can’t get the vaccine.
“Since being positive in April, my doctor wanted me to wait 90 days to get vaccinated,” he said.
Along with the physical devastation of COVID, there’s economic turmoil.
About 15% of people who are infected with COVID-19 will require hospitalization, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.
Estimates of hospital bills for in-network privately insured patients are about $38,221, according to the institute.
The in-network number includes the amount the plan pays plus the amount the patient pays. The amount the patient pays is based on the cost-sharing provisions of the plan, according to FAIR Health — a not-for-profit agency that collected data from more than 34 billion private health care claim records, according to its website www.fairhealthconsumer.org, including those of COVID-19 patients since last year.
The cost nearly doubles for COVID-19 patients treated by an “out-of-network doctor” or who had no insurance. They were billed an estimated $73,300, FAIR Health reported.
With the more deadly Delta variant now impacting people of all ages, the costs associated with COVID-19 don’t always stop when the primary symptoms run their course.
Some are suffering lingering or “long-hauler” symptoms including loss of taste or smell, pain, breathing difficulties, elevated levels of lipids (fats, cholesterol), fatigue, and hypertension for 30 days or more after their initial COVID-19 diagnosis.
These post-COVID conditions can last for months — even as much as nine months, according to doctors at Sarasota Memorial.
Collier, in Englewood, is not sure if he’s a long-hauler, but he’s been out of work since May. Meanwhile, his medical bills mount as he returns to doctors for testing and treatments.
Not long after he was released from the hospital, Collier suffered severe back pain and couldn’t get out of bed. He was hospitalized for 20 more days and received IV medication every eight hours to fight the infection.
On Wednesday, his test results still showed he has an infection in his back.
“I was a perfect active and working 23-year-old who loves adventures and being outdoors and going to my favorite sporting events and now I can barely walk without being in constant pain,” he said.
Collier said he wants answers.
“The hospitals can’t figure out how to get this infection out of my spine. It’s been a downward spiral.”
He wants to get back to work, but doesn’t have the money to see a top infectious disease doctor.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital says while the administration can’t speak about the medical history of any patient, they will work with Collier.
“Our team is working on it and we’ll be circling back with the patient to discuss his concerns,” spokesperson Alex Benjamin wrote in a statement to The Daily Sun.
Englewood Community Hospital also pointed to online resources to help patients estimate costs of services.
“Englewood Community Hospital understands the challenges patients face in understanding the complexity of healthcare billing,” wrote spokesperson Julie Beatty in a statement to the The Daily Sun. “To assist, we have a resource on our website designed to provide our patients with important financial and billing information and obtain pricing estimates for our most frequently scheduled hospital services.
The information is at englewoodcommhospital.com/patient-financial/. There is also pricing transparency information at englewoodcommhospital.com/patients/florida-pricing-transparency.dot. Patients who have questions regarding their hospital bill are encouraged to contact the Patient Account Services team at 800-247-9122.
Collier launched a GoFundMe account to raise $5,000 toward the $13,000 in bills he’s received so far. Donors gave $125 as of Thursday.
“This has been emotionally, financially and mentally exhausting,” he said. “I’ve been beat down and at my lowest I’ve ever been. I can’t work and I can’t walk very well. I have bills that keep coming and no answers about why I can’t get rid of this infection and if it could paralyze me.”
VACCINES ARE FREE
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Local pharmacies including CVS, Walgreen’s and Walmart are giving the vaccine through walk-in and appointments.
The vaccine is also available at local health departments.
In Charlotte County, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/covid-19 or call 211 to find information on COVID-19 and where vaccines are available.
In Sarasota County, visit sarasota.floridahealth.gov or call 941-861-2900 to find information on COVID-19 and where vaccines are available.
