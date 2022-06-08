SARASOTA - The level of COVID-19 infections is high enough locally to be considered another surge in the area, according to Dr. Manuel Gordillo, medical director of Sarasota Memorial Infection Prevention & Control.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Sarasota County is reporting 200 new cases a day compared to about 30 a day six weeks ago, he said. That earned it the designation of "high" in the CDC's rating of community infection.
Charlotte County is rated "high," as well.
In such areas, the agency's recommendation is to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.
Similarly, the state Department of Health's Weekly Status Report says Sarasota County reported 1,454 cases in the week beginning May 27, right at 200 a day, while Charlotte County had 504.
But the numbers are misleading, Gordillo said.
"It's a lot harder to determine these days what's the real situation," he said in a video interview. "Testing has changed tremendously from last year to this year with the advent of testing at home," so the numbers being officially reported are a "huge underestimate."
An investigation in New York showed there are up to 30 unreported cases for each case that is reported, he said. That would mean there could be as many as 6,000 new cases in the county per day, which would be more in keeping with personal experience, he said, since everyone knows people who are infected.
Hospitalizations are up, too, he said, but not to the level of the first omicron surge in December because more people are vaccinated or have had the virus.
Still, statewide hospitalizations rose above the 3,000 mark Tuesday for the first time since February, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
SMH had 67 COVID patients Wednesday, down from 76 on Tuesday. The ICU census declined from six patients to three, but there were two deaths.
The new variant in the area, BA.2.12, is "substantially" more transmissible, Gordillo said, and as a result is infecting people who have previously had COVID or who have been vaccinated.
There's still enough immunity that fewer people need to be hospitalized than in previous surges, however.
Even so, he said, "we don't know where we're going to be headed."
People who have COVID-type symptoms should not assume they have a cold or allergies and should self-test or get tested at a facility, he said. If the home test is negative, it should be repeated in two days to double check the result.
People who test positive should isolate for five days and wear a mask for the following five days when they're around others, as they may still be infectious.
People who are ill enough to be hospitalized will be isolated for 10 days, he said.
The antiviral drug Paxlovid is available for free at some local pharmacies, Gordillo said, but it has to be started within five days of a positive test to be effective.
He urged the public to visit SMH.com/treatcovid for more information.
