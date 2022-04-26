The state's COVID-19 cases and positivity rate are up for the fifth consecutive week, but hospitalizations, which are now considered the key statistic to watch, generally are not.
That's good news, given the uncertainty about how many people are testing positive with a home test but not being included in official data. Estimates are as high as four home tests for every health provider test.
The Department of Health's Weekly Status Report published April 22 shows there were 20,860 new COVID cases for the week beginning April 15. That was a 34% increase over the previous week's 15,623 cases.
Nationwide, cases rose 35% last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cases in Florida are up about 250% since the week beginning March 11, when 8,032 cases were reported. It was the low point following the omicron surge. Cases started rising the following week.
So far, the pattern is similar to the period before the omicron surge, though there are no signs that any of the omicron subvariants is poised to cause an exponential burst of cases, as omicron did in December.
The positivity rate went from 4.9% in the week beginning April 8 to 6.1% last week, about a 25% increase. But it's up about 320% since the week beginning March 11, when it was 1.9%.
Sixteen of the state's 67 counties had a higher positivity rate last week than the state did, with Glades County posting the highest rate, at 13.3%.
But the county, among the Florida's smallest, only reported six cases. More-populous Flagler County had a rate of 12.4%.
At 1.2%, Okeechobee County had the lowest rate in the state.
The rate in Sarasota County, which had 418 cases, was 7.2%, while in Charlotte County, with 132 cases, it was 6.6%.
Five counties in Southeast Florida all had rates of cases per 100,000 population higher than the state rate of 94.9 last week: Dade (211.4), Broward (139.8), Palm Beach (122.8), Monroe (119.2) and Indian River (115.7).
The rate in Gulf County was just 6.7 cases per 100,000 population.
Vaccination doses administered last week dropped by 42% compared to the previous week going from 102,898 doses to 59,335, with 80% of them additional or booster doses.
The state's vaccination rate has remained at 74% since the Feb. 4 status report.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources, 985 people with COVID were hospitalized in the state Tuesday. That's 14 more than on Monday with fewer hospitals reporting, but 55 fewer than a week earlier.
The state ICU census Tuesday was 72 patients, 12 fewer than a week ago.
Locally, the numbers are actually up a little.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 20 COVID patients Tuesday, the most in a month but close to the numbers reported last week. Its ICU census was two patients.
SMH's seven-day positivity rate has been inching up, however. Tuesday it was 5.6%, the highest it's been since February, when the omicron surge was winding down.
It's only reported two deaths over the last several weeks though 80% of its COVID patients are unvaccinated.
ShorePoint Health Venice had two COVID patients Tuesday.
