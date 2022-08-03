COVID-19 numbers in the state are trending in the right direction but aren’t dropping nearly as quickly as they did following the first omicron surge early in the year.
Meanwhile the number of monkeypox cases is going up, though still only one case has been reported for Sarasota County and none for Charlotte County.
COVID cases in the state dropped from a peak of 427,514 for the week beginning Jan. 7 all the way down to 8,040 for the week beginning March 11, when they began to rise again.
But they passed 70,000 in the week beginning May 27 and have exceeded that mark for eight of the last nine weeks, while declining only from a recent high of 78,255 for the week beginning July 8 to 73,347 last week, according to the latest Weekly Status Report from the Florida Department of Health.
Similarly, the positivity rate peaked in this wave at 21.2% for the week beginning July 7 but has been only 0.5 percentage point lower — 20.7% — for the last two weeks.
Statewide hospitalizations have fluctuated, remaining over 4,000 a day for the last several weeks. ICU occupancy rose above 400 per day in early July and has stayed there.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s COVID census was 101 patients Tuesday after dipping to 95 Monday, the fewest since July 21.
ICU occupancy was only five patients, though 19 people have died from COVID there since July 1.
ShorePoint Health Venice had 10 COVID patients Tuesday, down from 13 on Friday.
Of the state’s 67 counties, only three — Collier, Glades and Franklin — aren’t at a high community level for COVID currently, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Forty-seven counties — including Sarasota (20.9%) and Charlotte (23.5) — had a higher positivity rate than the state’s 20.7% last week. Neither county was among a group of 25 that had a higher case rate than the state’s 328.6 per 100,000 population, however.
The continuing high level of COVID led Twelfth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Charles Roberts to issue a new administrative order Tuesday tightening protocols.
Masks aren’t required but are “highly encouraged,” it states, and so is physical distancing “where in-person proceedings occur.”
The order encourages judges to use technology whenever possible.
Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms is directed not to enter the courthouse, and anyone who has tested positive is prohibited from entering.
People who develop symptoms or who test positive within 24 hours of having been in the courthouse are supposed to contact the Human Resources Office for contact tracing.
Monkeypox update
The state added 38 new monkeypox cases Monday, with the total rising to 480.
The previous day’s total of 442 had the state ranked fourth in the nation after New York (1,390), California (827) and Illinois (520), according to the CDC. Nationally, there were 5,811 confirmed cases as of July 31.
Nearly half of the state’s cases on Monday were in Broward County (225), with almost a quarter in Miami-Dade (113).
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor, called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in Florida over the disease Tuesday.
