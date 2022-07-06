The number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida has hit a plateau, with about 74,000 cases reported for the last four weeks.
About 500 fewer cases were reported for the week beginning June 17 than the previous one, which had about 100 fewer cases than the week before that. However, last week’s total of 74,481 was the most since early February, according to the July 1 Weekly Status Report from the Florida Department of Health.
The number of cases has risen in 13 of the last 15 weeks, although more slowly since mid-May. The positivity rate has continued to climb, though, to 19.4% last week, the highest since January.
It was even higher than that in 32 of the state’s 67 counties, with 29 of them reporting rates above 20%. Santa Rosa County had a rate of 30%, while Glades County had the lowest rate, 7.3%.
As recently as three months ago, no county reported a double-digit rate.
At 20.5%, Charlotte County was one of the counties that exceeded the state rate last week. Sarasota County, at 18.9%, was slightly under it.
Like most of the state, both counties remain areas of high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Neither was one of the nine counties with an incidence of COVID higher than the state’s 333.6 cases per 100,000 population. Dade County had the highest level at 560.5 cases, while Glades County had the lowest at 35.2.
It was the only county in the state with an incidence not in triple digits.
Due to the recent eligibility of children ages 6 months to 5 years, the state’s vaccination rate dropped to 71% from 74%, where it had been for about six months.
The number of doses administered continued its downward trend even though the state’s revised numbers show, without explanation, a significantly higher number — more than double for some weeks — than in previous reports.
Hospitalizations and ICU occupancy have also declined somewhat after peaking in late June.
Statewide, there were 3,684 COVID patients Monday, according to the federal Department of Health and Human Services. That’s about 150 fewer than a week earlier, though it includes fewer hospitals as well.
ICU occupancy was 387 patients after a high of 414 on June 30, again, with fewer hospitals reporting.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 88 COVID patients Tuesday, with eight in the ICU. Both numbers are roughly consistent with the censuses over the last couple of weeks.
The seven-day positivity rate was 15.6%, compared to 16% for the prior period, and it reported one death after three last week.
According to the SMH website, 58% of its COVID patients are unvaccinated.
