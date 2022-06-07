Florida's COVID-19 numbers continued their trends over the last two weeks, with cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations rising and vaccinations dropping.
According to the Department of Health's Weekly Status Report published June 3, the state had 71,797 new COVID cases in the week beginning May 27.
That was the 11th consecutive weekly increase, though at 7.4%, it was the first time since mid-March that the rise wasn't in double digits.
There was an 11.1% increase the previous week, however.
Five counties reported a higher rate than the state's 326.7 cases per 100,000 population last week: Dade (591.5), Broward (436.6), Palm Beach (347.1), Orange (330) and Sarasota (329.6). The numbers represent an increase in each jurisdiction.
The state positivity rate last week was 16.2%, up from 14.9% the prior week and 13.4% the week before that. It, too, has risen for 11 straight weeks.
Twenty-five counties reported a higher rate than the state's, including Sarasota County at 17.7% and Charlotte County at 16.6%.
Statewide, hospitalizations are up about 800 patients per day over the same two-week period, an increase of about 40%. There were 2,920 COVID patients in 230 Florida hospitals Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
ICU occupancy has risen more from 158 patients on May 22 to 239 on Monday, a 48% increase.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 76 COVID patients Monday, the most since February. There were six ICU patients, slightly more than the hospital has been reporting, and its seven-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 13.8%, compared to 14.3% for the prior period.
The last time SMH's COVID census was this high, ICU occupancy was 14 patients but the positivity rate was just 5%.
There were two deaths over the weekend, however, for a total of six in the last two weeks.
ShorePoint Health Venice had five COVID patients Tuesday.
The Weekly Status Report shows that 42,086 vaccination doses were administered in Florida last week, the fewest since mid-March.The number of doses has gone down in six of the last eight weeks and only 12% of the shots are people getting their first dose.
Florida's vaccination rate among its eligible population has been at 74% since January.
None of the state's 67 counties had more vaccinations than cases last week.
