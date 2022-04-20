Florida’s new COVID cases rose 38% last week and are tracking toward another increase this week.
It would be the fifth consecutive week with an increase.
The Department of Health’s next Weekly Status Report won’t be published until late Friday but the numbers provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state had 15,627 cases last week.
There were 11,337 cases in the week ending April 7. Cases are up 95% since bottoming out at 8,037 in the week ending March 17, at the end of the omicron surge.
The 2,939 cases reported for April 13 were the most since Feb. 23.
Hospitalizations have been fluctuating statewide and rising slightly locally.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,040 people hospitalized in the state on Monday, up from 960 two days earlier. ICU occupancy dropped from 107 patients to 84, however.
About 30 fewer hospitals reported their censuses for Monday, so the disparity may have been larger.
Hospitalizations are more the focus now because the rise in home testing makes it likely that some new cases aren’t being tallied.
ShorePoint Health Venice has had no COVID cases recently, according to Marketing Director Danielle Gagliano, while Sarasota Memorial Hospital has seen an uptick.
As recently as April 13, the COVID census was 10 patients, but SMH reported 18 on Monday and Tuesday, though only one COVID patient was in the ICU. The hospital’s statistics are for both the Sarasota and Venice campuses.
Its seven-day positivity rate has declined slightly, to 4% from 4.2% for the prior period. It hasn’t reported a COVID-related death in more than a week.
