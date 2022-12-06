Coronavirus
shutterstock PHOTO

After staying relatively stable for more than two months, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida jumped by 54% in the week beginning Nov. 25, and the positivity rate rose back into double digits.

According to the state’s Weekly Situation Report published Dec. 2, there were 18,761 new cases that week, the most since mid-September.


