SARASOTA — Doctors at Sarasota Memorial Hospital who administered Regeneron's monoclonal antibody "cocktail" to COVID-19 patients in a clinical trial could tell that it was helping them.
Now they have proof.
The company has released the results of the third phase of the clinical trial of the treatment, which shows that it cuts hospitalization and death rates by 70% in high-risk patients.
Dr. Manuel Gordillo, SMH medical director of Infection Prevention & Control, called the findings "outstanding" and "a potential game changer."
"We're very excited about the results of Regeneron as they've been published," he said in a video accompanying an SMH news release.
SMH was one of 27 sites participating in the trial, which involved more than 4,500 patients, according to the release.
“From August 2020 to January 2021, SMH did a lot of this groundbreaking research and many of our selfless, heroic patients participated as volunteers,” Gordillo said.
Regeneron's cocktail is a mixture of two antibody drugs that, when given to patients at high risk of severe disease within 10 days of exhibiting symptoms or testing positive, cut hospitalizations and mortality by 70% compared to those who got a placebo.
It also shortened recovery time from 14 to 10 days.
By way of comparison, Gordillo said, Tamiflu, the best known treatment for influenza, reduces recovery time by one day and might prevent some hospitalizations but doesn't necessarily have an impact on the death rate.
The Regeneron cocktail works best when administered early, Gordillo said.
"Don't wait too long before you get screened" if you have symptoms," he said. "If you wait too long, the efficacy drops."
