VENICE — As 2022 came to a close, news on the COVID-19 front looked much like it did at the end of 2021: A new variant was causing the number of cases and the positivity rate to rise.

Currently, it's omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, which sounds more like the name of a "Star Wars" robot. It appears to be on its way to becoming the dominant subvariant in the country, making up about 28% of new cases last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


