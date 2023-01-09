VENICE — As 2022 came to a close, news on the COVID-19 front looked much like it did at the end of 2021: A new variant was causing the number of cases and the positivity rate to rise.
Currently, it's omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, which sounds more like the name of a "Star Wars" robot. It appears to be on its way to becoming the dominant subvariant in the country, making up about 28% of new cases last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the southeast U.S., it accounted for 17.3% of new cases but it has already taken over the northeast.
It's reportedly the most contagious subvariant yet, though no more severe than previous subvariants.
In 2021, however, the original omicron was surging, and it was setting records that fortunately haven't been approached since.
The state's COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report published Friday shows 31,633 new cases for the week beginning Dec. 30. It was the sixth weekly increase in seven weeks, rising from 11,640 cases for the week beginning Nov. 11.
That's about 800 cases more than for the week beginning Nov. 12, 2021, a year earlier. Seven weeks later, though, there were 397,114 cases as omicron was in full bloom.
The positivity rate for that week was 31.2%, compared to 17.3% last week even with the rate increasing eight weeks in a row.
And 2021 ended with week after week of vaccination doses being administered by the hundreds of thousands — 294,918 for the week beginning Dec. 31, which was actually the lowest number in months.
Last week, 18,017 doses were given, also the lowest in months, though the overall state vaccination rate ticked up to 73% after spending the entire year at 72%.
More than 1.1 million more people were vaccinated throughout the year but children ages 6 months to 4 years became eligible for the vaccine during the year, holding the percentage down. Only 3.4% of the roughly 1 million children in that age group have received the vaccine.
The Jan. 6 situation report shows that Sarasota County had 450 new COVID cases last week. A year ago there were more than 10 times as many — 5,010. The positivity rate was nearly double in 2021 — 23.1% compared to 12.5%.
Charlotte County reported 1,602 cases a year ago and 188 cases last week, though with a positivity rate of 16.4%. In 2021 it was 22.5%.
Both counties were well below the state rate of 141.7 cases per 100,000 population, with Sarasota at 98.1 cases and Charlotte at 95.3.
However, 13 of the state's 67 counties were higher, including Jackson County at 329.3 per 100,000. Okeechobee County was the lowest at 25.8 cases per 100,000.
Twenty-eight counties had a higher positivity rate than the state's 17.3%, and 10 had a rate higher than 20%, with Okaloosa County the highest at 22.5%. It was 5.6% in Okeechobee County.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 77 COVID patients Monday, less than half its census of more than 160 patients a year ago — and only slightly more than the 63 patients in the ICU then.
