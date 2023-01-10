VENICE — As 2022 came to a close, news on the COVID-19 front looked much like it did at the end of 2021: A new variant was causing the number of cases and the positivity rate to rise.

Currently, it's omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. It appears to be on its way to becoming the dominant subvariant in the country, making up about 28% of new cases last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


