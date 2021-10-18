Four days into the current weekly reporting period, it appears the state will see its eighth consecutive decrease in new COVID-19 cases.
There were 19,519 new cases reported last week, according to the Oct. 15 Weekly Situation Report — about 2,200 more cases than were shown on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. Still, it was a decrease of about 6,000 cases compared to the previous week.
Nearly 2,500 fewer cases have been reported for the period from Friday through Monday this week than last week, according to the CDC.
And fewer than 2,000 cases were reported on Saturday (1,513) and Sunday (1,861), the first time that has happened on consecutive days since early July.
The positivity rate for the week was 3.8% — the first time since mid-June it was below 4%. The rate has gone down eight straight weeks.
The other significant decline is in vaccinations.
More people got a booster shot than a first or second shot last week and only the 20-29 and 40-49 age groups saw their vaccination rates rise, by 1 percentage point each.
Even including boosters, the number of shots administered last week was down 54% from mid-August.
Four counties still haven't gotten to 40% vaccinated, with Holmes County at 32% for a month.
The county's positivity rate since the pandemic began is 32.9%, including 19% last week, when it reported 43 cases and only 21 vaccinations.
Three other counties also had more cases than vaccinations.
Holmes County also had the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population: 212.8, compared to the state rate of 88.8 cases per 100,000.
Sarasota County reported 312 cases last week, the fewest since the week beginning July 2. Its positivity rate was 3.5%, with 70.7 cases per 100,000 population.
The vaccination rate remained at 76%, with 705 vaccinations administered.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 44 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with 84% of them unvaccinated and 24 of them no longer infected but not yet able to be discharged due to complications.
The COVID ICU census was 23 patients, of whom 14 were not yet ready for discharge.
The hospital's seven-day positivity rate was 2%, down from 2.1% for the prior period. It reported four deaths on Monday and another three on Tuesday.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,852 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state Tuesday, with 762 of them in the ICU.
The Sarasota County School District reported two staff and 102 students in isolation Tuesday, and seven staff and 222 students in quarantine.
The positivity rate for the county was 2.07% Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.