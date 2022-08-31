The number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida has been on the decline for six straight weeks, though the state is still averaging more than 6,000 cases a day.
Even so, the decrease has been significant enough for CovidActNow.org to lower its risk level to “medium” after weeks of rating it “high.” The levels for Sarasota and Charlotte counties have been lowered to “medium” as well.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website doesn’t have a rating for the state as a whole but lists Charlotte County as at “medium” risk and Sarasota County still at “high risk.”
The site will be updated Thursday.
The Florida Department of Health’s Weekly Situation Report published Aug. 26 shows 43,703 new cases reported last week, down from 78,218 for the week beginning July 8 — the most since the first omicron wave was subsiding.
The positivity rate is decreasing as well, but remained in double digits in 65 of the state’s 67 counties, with 41 of them reporting a higher rate than the state’s 16.2%.
Charlotte County was one of them, at 16.4%. The rate in Sarasota County was 13.9%.
Glades County reported a rate of only 6.3%, with just five new cases for a rate of 35.2 cases per 100,000 population.
Hardee County had the highest positivity rate, 25.7%, and a case rate of 437.3 cases per 100,000 population.
The case rates in Sarasota and Charlotte counties were 147.7 and 151.4 per 100,000, respectively.
Twenty-three counties had a higher rate than the state’s 195.8 per 100,000.
Hospitalizations are steadily declining, too, down about 500 patients statewide since a week ago, to 3,112 Monday. There were 335 patients in ICU beds, 68 fewer than a week earlier.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 48 COVID patients Tuesday, down from 57 on Monday and about half the number it had at the beginning of the month. Three were in the ICU.
SMH had a seven-day positivity rate of 9.5% on Monday, its lowest since mid-May. It reported one death.
The other number on a downward trend is vaccination doses delivered, which has declined for five consecutive weeks.
Only 35,125 doses were delivered in the week beginning Aug. 19, compared to 105,429 for the week beginning July 15. The total is the fewest doses since March, though it’s likely to be adjusted upward in later reports.
The state’s overall vaccination rate is 72%, as it’s been since mid-July. It was as high as 74% before vaccinations became available for children under age 5.
SMH reports that 67% of its COVID patients are unvaccinated.
Monkeypox update
The U.S. has had more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox through Sunday, according to the CDC, with the first death confirmed Monday of someone in Texas diagnosed with the disease, according to multiple news reports.
Whether monkeypox was the cause of death hasn’t been determined, however, as the patient was reportedly severely immuno-compromised.
“This is the first death in an presumed positive for monkeypox that we are aware of,” a CDC news release states. “However, the individual had various severe illnesses and until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death.”
Florida had 1,913 cases through Monday, with 1,282 of them — 67% — reported in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Cases have been confirmed in 33 counties.
There have been two cases in Sarasota County and one in Charlotte County so far.
One of the infected persons in Sarasota County was in the 20-24 age group and the other was in the 55-59 age group.
The Charlotte County case was also someone in the 20-24 age group, according to data at FlHealthCharts.gov.
