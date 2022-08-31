Coronavirus
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida has been on the decline for six straight weeks, though the state is still averaging more than 6,000 cases a day.

Even so, the decrease has been significant enough for CovidActNow.org to lower its risk level to “medium” after weeks of rating it “high.” The levels for Sarasota and Charlotte counties have been lowered to “medium” as well.


