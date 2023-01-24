VENICE — After climbing for nearly two months, both new COVID-19 cases and the state's positivity rate have declined for two straight weeks.
From a recent high of 31,675 cases for the week beginning Dec. 30, the Jan. 20 COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report from the Department of Health shows 28,252 cases for the week beginning Jan. 6 and 21,949 cases for the week beginning Jan. 13.
The positivity rate has declined from 17.3% to 15.5%, then 13.7% in the same period.
A year ago the state was just starting to see improvement from the omicron surge that resulted in a peak of 427,514 cases for the week beginning Jan. 7, 2022.
The positivity rate of 29.4% that week was actually slightly lower than the previous week's 31.3%.
The state's COVID death toll in the Jan. 21, 2022, status report was 63,763. It was 84,297 in the report published last week.
Immunizations have continued their decline as well, with the 17,797 doses administered the week beginning Jan. 13 the fewest in nearly five months. Only 4,231 were first doses.
The state's overall vaccination rate remained at 73%.
The Jan. 20 situation report shows that Sarasota County had 838 new COVID cases last week, or 182.8 per 100,000 population — nearly double the state's rate of 98.3 per 100,000.
The county's positivity rate of 14.7% was also higher than the state's rate, 13.7%.
Charlotte County reported 715 new cases for a rate of 362.4 per 100,000, and a positivity rate of 15.9%.
Statewide, 20 of Florida's 67 counties had more cases per 100,000 population than the state, while 31 had a higher positivity rate, including three — Gulf, St, Johns and Washington counties — whose rate was over 20%.
Glades County had the lowest rates at 21.1 cases per 100,000 and 4.3% positivity.
It was also one of eight counties in which no one received a COVID vaccination last week. In another 10 counties, only one person did.
Sarasota County reported 33 vaccinations, while Charlotte County had 11.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 63 COVID patients Monday, the same number it had in the ICU about a year ago.
There were three COVID patients in the ICU Monday.
SMH has had 758 deaths due to COVID, including one Sunday, according to its website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.