COVID Tests

VENICE — After climbing for nearly two months, both new COVID-19 cases and the state's positivity rate have declined for two straight weeks.

From a recent high of 31,675 cases for the week beginning Dec. 30, the Jan. 20 COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report from the Department of Health shows 28,252 cases for the week beginning Jan. 6 and 21,949 cases for the week beginning Jan. 13.


