Florida’s first two-week COVID-19 Weekly Status Report shows a small uptick in both cases and positivity rate in the second of the two weeks.
The state switched to biweekly publication of the report with the report dated March 25 being the first one in two weeks.
Most of the data refer only to the second week, beginning March 18, however.
Daily public reporting of COVID-19 statistics ended last June, though daily numbers are still provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and available on its website.
Florida reported 8,049 cases for the week beginning March 11 and 8,774 for the week beginning March 18.
The increase broke a streak of nine consecutive weeks of declining numbers but the totals are lower than they have been since the state went to weekly reporting.
The positivity rate was 1.9% the first week and 2.3% the second. The rate had gone down for 10 straight weeks before that.
The number of vaccine doses administered continued a decline that began 10 weeks ago, with Florida’s vaccination rate remaining at 74% for the eighth week.
That rate has been questioned, however, with a report in the Palm Beach Post stating that the state included nonresidents in the number, inflating it by more than half a million people.
The situation reports state that “data include only Florida residents, which excludes nonresident cases and deaths in those numbers, keeping them lower.
Even so, the state has recorded 73,027 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
According to Worldometers.info, Florida, the third-most populous state, has the third-highest number of cases and the third-most deaths, behind California and Texas in all three categories.
Sixteen of the state’s 67 counties — including Sarasota — registered a higher rate of cases per 100,000 population last week than the state’s rate of 39.9%.
At 76.8 cases per 100,000, Gilchrist County nearly doubled the state’s rate, while the report shows no cases reported in Liberty or Taylor counties. All three are in North Florida.
The rate in Sarasota County was 49 cases per 100,000.
Most of the counties — 55 — have a lower vaccination rate than the state rate, with 15 states yet to reach 50%. Holmes County has been at 32% for 11 weeks.
The statewide decline in hospitalizations and ICU occupancy has been continuous, with the Department of Health and Human Services reporting 1,104 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, of whom 125 were in ICU beds.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital finally saw its COVID-19 census drop back below 20 this week, reporting 15 patients on Tuesday and just two in the ICU.
Its seven-day positivity rate has ticked up from 1.9% to 2.4% over the last week, however.
It has reported four deaths in the past week.
