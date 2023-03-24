VENICE — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state continues to decline, though it's a bit higher than a year ago.
The positivity rate is more than three times higher, however.
There were 8,989 new cases for the week beginning March 10, according to the COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report published March 17. That's a decrease of almost 1,000 cases from the previous week and the ninth decrease in the last 10 weeks from a recent high of 37,393 cases, for the week beginning Dec. 30 — a 76% drop overall.
There's a similar pattern for the positivity rate, which has gone down eight times in the last 10 weeks and remained level one week. But that's about a 51% decrease.
Vaccinations have been going down almost as steadily, to 10,528 for the week beginning March 10. First doses represent 4,428 of those.
The national public health emergency under which vaccinations have been offered without charge is scheduled to end May 11, though though shots are likely to remain free until the federal stockpile of vaccine has been exhausted later in the year.
At that point, Pfizer and Moderna will begin to charge, the companies have said, but the cost should be covered by private insurance under the Affordable Care Act as well as by Medicare and Medicaid.
Statewide, 22 out of 67 counties had a rate of cases per 100,000 population higher than Florida's 39.6 cases. DeSoto County, at 122 cases per 100,000 was the highest and Lafayette County, for which no cases were reported, was the lowest.
Both Sarasota County (56.9) and Charlotte County (62.1) were higher than the state number.
Twenty-four counties has a worse positivity rate than the state did, and Pasco County tied it at 8.5%. It was the highest in Franklin County at 20.8%.
Again, Sarasota County (9.8%) and Charlotte County (11.1%) were higher than the state number.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 36 COVID patients Friday, with three of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 7.4%, down from 7.8% for the previous period.
A year ago, the numbers were better: 20 patients, four of whom were in the ICU, and a positivity rate of 2.2%.
According to SMH.com, 769 people from COVID have died at the hospital since the start of the pandemic three years ago.
The state death toll was 87,141 through March 16, ranking Florida third behind California and Texas.
According to Statista.com, it has the 13th highest death rate (402 people per 100,000 population) among the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Texas (321) ranks 33rd and California (255) is 40th.
With 454 deaths per 100,000, Arizona has the worst death rate, while Hawaii (129) has the best.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.